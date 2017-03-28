YouthBiz Presents: Startup - Think, Speak and Act like an Entrepreneur

YouthBiz and the Denver Public Library have collaborated to bring an entrepreneurial focused program to the Library. Instructors will provide 10-hours of engaging curriculum and activities that will enable participants to learn, think, speak, and act like an entrepreneur. Students will learn entrepreneurial skills to 21st century learners including; critical thinking and reasoning, information literacy, collaboration, self-direction, and invention. On the final day of the workshop participants will take part in a Business Pitch Competition. The winning team will receive a cash prize. Grades 5 - 9. Light refreshments provided.