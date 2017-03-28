YouthBiz Presents: Startup - Think, Speak and Act like an Entrepreneur

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205

YouthBiz and the Denver Public Library have collaborated to bring an entrepreneurial focused program to the Library. Instructors will provide 10-hours of engaging curriculum and activities that will enable participants to learn, think, speak, and act like an entrepreneur. Students will learn entrepreneurial skills to 21st century learners including; critical thinking and reasoning, information literacy, collaboration, self-direction, and invention. On the final day of the workshop participants will take part in a Business Pitch Competition. The winning team will receive a cash prize. Grades 5 - 9. Light refreshments provided.

720-865-2401

