Zikr Dance Ensemble presents Ancient Shadows 2017

Zikr Dance Ensemble presents its 2017 season, featuring the world premiere of “Ancient Shadows”, a mesmerizing exploration into the spiritual ancestry and mythology of the indigenous peoples of Central and South America, set to an original score by noted Boulder musician and composer Jesse Manno.

This year’s program will also feature audience favorites, “Guides”, a pas de trois set to the beautiful music of Tomaso Albinoni’s Adagio, and “Cham Mandala”, a journey into sacred Tibetan dance and symbolism. Rounding out the program will be a restaging of Artistic Director, David Taylor’s exciting and dynamic “Third Force” as well as two Gurdjieff sacred movements, “The Trembling Dervish” and “The Dance of the Brotherhood of Olbogmek”.

​The 2017 company will feature some of the finest trained dancers in the Colorado area and guest performers from the Colorado Ballet. We hope to see you at one of our shows this season.