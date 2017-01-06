People of South Denver: Bud Demko

In a classroom within the Evanston Center for Spiritual Wholeness and Healing, adult ESL students from around the world sit studying the differences between two pictures of a scene involving a family visiting their doctor. Bud Demko, teacher and a founder of the nonprofit English Learning Center, leads a discussion designed to expand vocabulary that, like many interactions here, inevitably leads to lots of laughter.

Does that little boy on the examination table have measles or chickenpox? Is the device on the table, in the corner, a thermometer or flashlight for looking in someone’s ears? What about the doctor’s clothing? Is she wearing a coat or a jacket? Despite tempting aromas wafting from another ESL classroom next door, currently holding an international potluck, students remain focused and engaged. They chose to be here, after all, to improve their English skills. In many cases, their future and their children’s depend on it.

Bud Demko begins a class at the English Learning Center, which he founded. The center last year enrolled 100 students from 17 countries. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

“We laugh a lot in this class because I think that eases the tension about making mistakes,” says Demko, who began teaching English to foreign students in 1998, following a 25-year career working for the Colorado Department of Human Services. “I’ve taught sports, skiing, tennis, computers,” he says. “In 1997, I spent six months in South America traveling and studying Spanish. When I came back to the U.S., I missed foreign students, I guess, and so I thought, ‘How better to interact than to find a program that teaches foreign students English?’”

He began volunteering at the Adult Learning Source (ASL), later called the Learning Source, founded by Sister Cecilia Linenbrink to provide literacy, GED and ESL instruction at the First Avenue Presbyterian Church. “When ASL enrollment began to decline and the program at First Avenue Presbyterian closed, I asked the pastor there if he was interested in continuing an ESL program,” Demko says. “He was, and so I asked a number of the ASL teachers if they’d be interested in volunteering. We started our own program called Central Denver Language School and became part of their ministry.”

“In 2012, when First Avenue Presbyterian’s pastor and greatest champion retired, the language school’s relationship with the church changed,” Demko says. “The church was losing parishioners. We were afraid at some point we wouldn’t have a place to hold our classes and started looking for space. One of our teachers found Evanston United Methodist Church and they were interested in having us.”

The school moved in to Evanston United Methodist in December 2012. “In 2013, Evanston United Methodist merged with University Park United Methodist Church and this building became the Evanston Center for Spiritual Wholeness and Healing,” Demko explains. “There are all kinds of community-centered, holistic, non-denominational programs here. Evanston has been incredibly supportive of us.”

In 2014, as the school continued to grow, Demko filed for 501c3 status and the program was reborn as the English Learning Center.

“Up to that point, we were considered a club,” he says. “We had a number of teachers that had volunteered to take care of the administrative side of the school and burned quite a few of them out. We have maybe six different teaching levels now, four days a week. That’s 24 classes, three semesters a year. It’s a lot to juggle.”

Non-profit status enabled the school to hire a paid administrator and establish a board of directors. Demko became president and chairman of the board. Last year, the English Language Center enrolled 100 students from 17 different countries, speaking a dozen languages, and some 35 teachers and assistants volunteered.

“Our latest endeavor is offering two levels of evening classes,” Demko says. “We struggle with trying to marry the needs of the community with finding teachers willing to teach at night. Most of our teachers are retired and their favorite thing is not coming out and driving in the winter on icy roads.”

Prospective volunteer teachers often start as assistants.

“We invite them to come down and sit in on two or three classes and if it’s something that appeals, they can serve as an assistant in one of the classes. Many people are very happy doing just that because they don’t want the responsibility of lesson plans.”

The Center often resorts to unconventional methods to get the word out about its classes to potential students.

“We post little tear-off fliers in different languages in places like laundromats and go to apartment buildings, where there’s lots of immigrants and contact the manager to distribute fliers. But 50-60 percent of our students say they hear about us from a friend, so referrals are huge,” Demko says.

Demko finds getting to know immigrant students and hearing their individual stories a continually humbling experience.

“We have such a diverse and interesting group of people,” he says. “One of the gentlest souls I’ve ever taught was a gentleman from Rwanda whose entire family was murdered during the revolution there. I can’t imagine how you could experience such a horrific event and come out okay in any way shape or form. Contrast that with a woman in the class you observed this morning who is a securities analyst for the Hong Kong exchange, taking a sabbatical to increase her vocabulary beyond the business world. She gave me the idea of putting an ad for our school in Chinese Facebook.”

People from all walks of life have attended these classes.

“I’ve had doctors, lawyers, mathematicians,” Demko says. “I’ve had two monks from Cambodia, priests from Ethiopia. I was asking about birthdays and what they did in Ethiopia for birthdays and one of the women said she’s never had a birthday party. Her family was too poor and couldn’t afford to celebrate. Your heart really goes out for some of these people.”

Students and teachers alike say they marvel at cross-cultural similarities revealed in class conversations.

“I’ll ask them, when is the first time you did this or that,” Demko says. “We started talking about Spin the Bottle and little did I know that people in Iran play Spin the Bottle. You know the idea of the piñata in Mexico; they have that in the Middle East, too. And the melody to the children’s song, ‘Are You Sleeping?’ We were singing it in class in English and somebody said they have that song in China, but it’s about a bear going to the mountain. It seems like every culture has the same melody with different lyrics, but the same meaning of comforting a child going to sleep. We have a party at the end of each semester and we sang that song in English and then each of the students sang their country’s version.”

Volunteers find the experience both inspiring and just plain fun.

“They say it’s an honor,” Demko says. “You’re around people that have had morbid experiences as children. You learn that we’re so very different and yet so alike. At the higher class levels, students develop a great appreciation and respect for other cultures, which is really wondrous. Some of my favorite male and female students have been from Iran and other Muslim countries. And they say, I’m not like this [dictator or terrorist organization]. And somebody from Morocco will talk to somebody from Iran and say oh, is that how you do it in Iran? The dress is different, the beliefs are different and they’re all really interested in learning about each other.”

Demko doesn’t plan on stopping teaching any time soon.

“There are a million stories I could tell you,” he says. “It’s incredibly rewarding and we’re always looking for volunteers. You know when you retire, you need a focus; you need to be doing something that gives you a reason to get up in the morning. Well, this is a really good reason.”

For more information about classes and volunteer teaching opportunities at the English Learning Center, go to englishlearningcenter.com or call 303-420-0192.

For more information about classes and volunteer teaching opportunities at the English Learning Center, go to englishlearningcenter.com or call 303-420-0192.

