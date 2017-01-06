South Denver’s Highline Canal: a much bigger picture

Converting the Highline Canal from a water utility to a recreational and environmental amenity is a big job. To pull it off, Denver Water, the canal’s owner, has teamed with the Highline Canal Conservancy, a West Washington Park-based nonprofit organization formed to “preserve, protect and enhance” the canal.

The 71-mile canal, 133 years old this year, flows from Waterton Canyon through 11 communities in four counties, including through part of South Denver by the Wellshire Golf Course. It goes under, around or through more than 80 roads and freeways. It passes by a cemetery, parking lots and industrial warehouses. Sometimes it disappears underground. Altogether it is huge: 860 acres of trail greenway comprising an area larger than New York’s Central Park. The trail connects 73 green spaces encompassing 8,070 acres.

In the past six months, 12 public open houses were held in communities touching the canal. 70 community events were staged in order to promote “visioning” of what it could become. Now, the Conservancy and Denver Water will ask the affected governments to endorse the visioning process’ results and allow work to begin on formulating a master plan for the canal’s future.

“We’re trying to be proactive so the canal doesn’t go through a period of neglect and abandonment as it goes through the transition,” said Denver Water Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer Thomas Roode.

Denver Water acquired the Highline in 1923 from the irrigation company that built and ran it for customers using its South Platte River water for field irrigation. Those users have diminished; only about 70 are left along the entire 71-mile stretch. The canal is often bone dry, so they aren’t receiving much water.

More than 70 percent of the water that does flow in the canal is lost to seepage and evaporation, according to Roode.

“We have been working hard on a conservation ethic to protect the resource. Having that in our system, losing that kind of water just doesn’t fit.” There are better ways to irrigate, he said.

What has evolved into the Highline Canal recreational trail was originally the access road, which Denver Water opened to public use in the 1970s.

“The Conservancy was established to generate public support and funding for other ways the canal can be used,” Roode said. Denver Water will continue as the canal’s owner, even after the transition.

“It won’t happen overnight,” said Harriet Crittenden LeMair, the Conservancy’s executive director. Denver Water is working with its customers to provide alternative water delivery. Meanwhile, negotiations are going on with each of the 11 government entities to get their agreement on the vision plan. LeMair hopes to gain consensus this spring, so work on the master plan can begin next summer.

The overarching strategy is to protect the natural ecosystem—vegetation and wildlife—that has grown up around the canal, and to provide a continuous trail for walking and bicycling.

The Highline flows through five distinct “character zones”—Waterton Canyon, rural (Douglas County), wooded village (Littleton and Centennial), urban refuge (Denver) and prairie (Aurora and Green Valley Ranch).

Each community the canal flows through will determine what its segment will look like, although they would be connected with uniform signage and “way-finding”. LeMair says that the Conservancy hopes it will be used not just for recreation, but also as an outdoor education resource. “We want to make sure the canal’s management is equitable and safety is uniformly ensured,” she said.

With Denver Water no longer delivering water to customers, the means to ensure trees and other vegetation receive water is still being examined. Both the Conservancy and Denver Water would like to use the canal to carry storm water runoff, calculating that would provide water in the canal 100 more days annually.

Using storm water would achieve two things, Roode said. “The folks responsible for managing flooding in cities along the way have a responsibility to make sure stormwater flows in a safe way and make sure water is clean when it reaches the river.” Directing stormwater into the canal would filter out pollutants such as sand and fertilizers, and water the vegetation.

While the planning goes on, work is beginning on building two underpasses connecting segments of the trail near Colorado Boulevard. and Hampden Avenue. The $5.2 million project is a collaboration among Denver, Cherry Hills Village and Arapahoe County.

As planning for the Highline Canal continues, the Highline Canal Conservancy is gearing up for a membership drive in the New Year, looking for private and corporate sponsors and organizing some fundraising events. More information about the Highline Canal is at highlinecanal.org.