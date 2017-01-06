The Profile's South Denver School Scoop, January 2017

Happy 2017! People start a new year with hope to do things better. Students may want to spend more time studying in order to get the most out of their educations. Teachers may want to get their grading done more quickly. For people in the schools, January brings a new semester and the knowledge that there are six months to finish what was started in September. Everyone hopes a new beginning will bring growth and change. Hopefully, we will all find success in the months ahead.

The SchoolChoice process in Denver Public Schools (DPS) has begun. DPS is rated as the no. 1 school district in the country for choice by the Brookings Institution. It is not guaranteed your child will be accepted at a specific school, although DPS makes every effort to meet the requests and needs of the children and families. The first round of SchoolChoice begins Thursday, Jan. 5. Applications are due by 4:00p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Each school should have enrollment guides available, and they can also be accessed online at schoolchoice.dpsk12.org/resources.

These guides include profiles of every DPS school, definitions of different types of programs and responses to questions such as "How are schools rated?" and "What is an enrollment zone?" Parents will be notified of placement through letters that will be sent out mid-March. Many schools are offering tours and open houses for prospective families. Contact the schools you are interested in for more information.

As for internal DPS happenings, the DPS Board passed an equitable and inclusive contracting policy to increase participation by minority and female-owned businesses (MWBE) in DPS projects. On Dec. 7, DPS held a meeting to focus on current procurement practices in an effort to provide greater opportunities to diverse vendors.

At Asbury Elementary, 1320 E. Asbury Ave., the focus is on project-based learning, where students explore real-world problems and challenges. Asbury’s mission is to develop engaged members of a global society. Asbury held its first EXPO night Wednesday, Dec. 7, where students dressed professionally and presented on what they had learned. Members of the community were impressed by what the students had accomplished and how well they shared the information.

University Park Elementary, 2300 S. St. Paul St., has a one-of-a-kind before- and after-school program, featuring classes such as 3D printing, hip-hop dance and yoga. University Park has been awarded a grant through The Imaginarium to employ a full-time staff member dedicated to “personalizing learning.” Goals are in place to help create learners who have voice and choice in their learning as they experience six specials each week. In addition, the school has a gifted and talented teacher, interventionists, special education services and offers English acquisition curriculum for differentiated learning and small-group instruction. To learn more about University Park, visit the website: uparkpl.weebly.com.

Recently, Creativity Challenge Community (C3), 1551 S. Monroe St., participated in a school-wide excursion to the Denver Zoo. All students worked with visual arts teacher B.J. Kittleson to create sea life sculptures from recycled items collected by the community. Artist Angela Hazeltine Pozzi created the Washed Ashore exhibit at the zoo. She helped students learn that art can convince people to change their habits by showing how people use plastic and the impact it has on the earth.

Opportunities for students to explore and learn outside the school building are common for C3 students. The core of C3’s curriculum focuses on critical thinking and problem solving. C3 delivers a 21st century education which prepares students for the future: every grade level partners with different organizations in the Denver metro area, where they spend one day a week. Student experiences are then integrated back into the classroom, and this provides project-based learning and interdisciplinary opportunities. C3 students enjoy learning and take an active role in their education. They become lifelong learners.

More good news: recently, C3 was designated one of 11 “distinguished” schools by DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg out of almost 200 in the district. It is only one of four elementary schools to receive the honor. As the SchoolChoice process begins, school tours are available every Thursday from 9-10:00a.m. No reservations are necessary. For more information, go to the website: c3.dpsk12.org.

McKinley-Thatcher Elementary, 1230 S. Grant St., has begun a multi-year expansion to add a second class to each grade level and an addition to the building. Enrollment in kindergarten and first grade will double in the 2017-2018 year. Families interested in learning more about McKinley-Thatcher are invited to join a school tour from 9:30-10:30a.m. on Fridays, Jan. 13 and 20, Feb. 24, March 24 and April 28. Call the main office at 720-424-5600 to make a reservation or to schedule a meeting. Check out the new website for more about the school: mckinleythatcher.dpsk12.org.

Three South High, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., students have been selected as semi-finalists for the Daniels Scholarship Fund. These outstanding students will go through a rigorous interview and selection process. South has had at least one student selected for the Boettcher Scholarship for the past three years. Boettcher is highly selective and provides a full-ride scholarship to any in-state school. Only 40 students throughout the state are selected each year.

In other news, winter sports are well underway at South. Please come to South’s “Pack the House” basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, at George Washington High School. For more information about this and other activities at South, go to the website, denversouth.org, or visit Facebook: facebook.com/denversouthhigh.

Lastly, we forgot to mention last month that South High School students had a unique and amazing experience before Denver City Council Members on Nov. 21. South students helped pass a Civil Rights Resolution with the Denver City Council. South students will go down in the history books for helping officially declare Denver a Compassionate City.

Paul Kashmann, City Council Representative for District 6, wrote of his appreciation for South students and staff:

“Thank you so much for your participation in our Council resolution Monday night. It was truly a pleasure to meet Marisa and her student contingent, all of whom were bright, engaging and tolerant of being introduced to Councilperson after Councilperson. The presence of your students, as well as Ms. Hanson’s fine statement, added a needed bit of gravitas to what otherwise would have been an evening of words with little real-world grounding. Afterwards, Denver was declared a Compassionate City.”

May all your 2017 wishes come true!