Arts Students League celebrates 30th anniversary, plans 25th Summer Art Market

By Jennifer Turner

The Arts Students League of Denver (ASLD) turned thirty this past fall. The organization, which is housed in the historic Sherman School in West Washington Park at 200 Grant St., is modeled on the famous Art Students League of New York.

Each month, the ASLD engages 900 students with over 200 noted artists who teach a diverse curriculum of fine arts classes. The courses, workshops and summer children’s camps are designed for all ages and abilities. One of the 501(c)(3)’s main objectives is to foster a sense of community for adult artists.

Talbot Van Ness practicing skills learned in an Arts Students League Summer 2016 program. Photo courtesy the Arts Students League of Denver.

A series of events is planned to commemorate the 30th anniversary. One is an exhibition at the ASLD that will run in January and February, entitled Primary. It will feature work from faculty members. There is also a gala on Saturday, Feb. 11 that is open to the public.

A second exhibition, Complementary, will open next Fall at the ASLD and McNichols Civic Center and feature emerging artists. The purposes of Primary and Complementary are to recognize the organization’s roots and spotlight where it is headed.

The faculty is a big part of what makes the ASLD special. In order to be considered for a position, candidates must be working artists. All teachers are limited to seven-and-a-half hours a week in the classroom so they have time to focus on their artistic pursuits. The ASLD feels one of the significant contributions it makes to Denver is providing a source of income for artists.

Community outreach is also integral to the ASLD and they have a number of programs that support this objective. The organization partners with art teachers at six metro area schools to develop after-school programs for low income neighborhoods. Another program provides studio time for art teachers to work with ASLD faculty.

Since 2014, the Denver Public Library’s Plaza program has partnered with the ASLD to offer a collaborative workshop series designed to challenge immigrants of all ages to create their own art, and experiment with new techniques and materials to showcase the many voices of our global community. In recognition of their outstanding work together, both groups received the Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Art and Culture.

Another notable ASLD offering is its Teen Studio Night, which takes place every Friday from 6-9:00p.m. It is a drop-in workshop that provides a venue for teens to hone their artistic skills and is an alternative Friday night activity. The $15 course fee includes all materials and dinner.

ASLD’s Summer Art Market (SAM) is one of its highest profile events. SAM takes place the second weekend in June. Last summer, over 22,000 people attended. There were 185 booths and over 300 artists that participated. This coming summer will mark SAM’s 25th Anniversary.

Rachel Basye, ASLD Executive Director, said, “It’s a very exciting time to be a part of the Denver arts community. There is so much going on across the board.”

For more information on the ASLD or to purchase tickets to the February 11 gala, please visit asld.org