Athena Project Arts Festival Supports Local Female Artsts

The 2017 Athena Project Arts Festival supports the voices of female artists across the Denver metro area. This robust art festival fills March and part of April with the theatre, visual art, music and dance of talented female creators who make up Denver’s artistic community. In its fifth year, the festival will feature a world-premiere play, The Wave That Set the Fire by Ellen K. Graham, a mini music festival in conjunction with Swallow Hill Music, an Evening of world dance featuring a diverse array of choreographers and workshop productions of plays by young playwrights. In all there will be 31 events spread over 60 days across Metro Denver and over 250 artists will participate!

Athena Project's mission is to empower women and strengthen the Denver community through developing and showcasing women's and girls' artistic contributions, while inviting new audiences into the creative process. Visit athenaprojectfestival.org for more.

Photo by Ellie Gordon Photography.