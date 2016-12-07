The Profile's Concert Highlights, December 2016

Lamont School of Music Presents: 18th Annual Holiday Carillon Recital

Sunday, Dec. 11 I 3:00p.m. | Lamont School of Music, 2344 E. Iliff (Ritchie Center Lawn at Buchtel and University Boulevards, no matter the weather). | du.edu/ahss/lamont | free admission

The Holiday Carillon Recital is DU’’s holiday gift to the community. Performed by University Carillonneur Carol Jickling Lens on the Carl Williams Carillon (a set of bells in a tower, played using a keyboard or by an automatic mechanism similar to a piano roll), highlights of the recital will include “Carol of the Bells,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Silent Night.” Lens was appointed University Carillonneur at the DU on January 5, 2010. The Carl Williams Carillon, dedicated on October 24, 1999, contains 65 bronze bells, which qualifies it as a grand carillon. The largest of these bells weighs six tons and the total weight of the carillon is 64,900 pounds. Following the recital the tower will be open for tours.

Denver Pops Orchestra Presents: Jingle All the Way

Saturday, December 10 I 4:00p.m. & 7:00p.m. performances | HIstoric Grant Avenue, 216 S. Grant | denverpopsorchestra.org | $15.30 for adults, $10.20 for children 12 & under and seniors 60+

Jingle All the Way is one of the Denver Pops Orchestra’s audience favorites that will feature many of your favorite holiday tunes including “Sleigh Ride," "A Musicological Journey through the 12 Days of Christmas” and “Silent Night."

This year will include the addition of the Golden Concert Choir, under the direction of David Bell. The Denver Pops Orchestra, also known as the Mostly Strauss Orchestra, is a community-based nonprofit organization that has

been serving up music in metro Denver for over 30 years. The 55+ members who volunteer their time and talents represent a variety of ages and vocations and the ensemble aims to serve Denver area communities through performances of familiar music.

Swallow Hill Presents: Harmonious Wail

Saturday, December 10 I 8:00p.m. | Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale | swallowhillmusic.org | $17 advance/$19 day of show

NPR regulars Harmonious Wail will grace the stage at Daniels Hall with her jazzy mandolin, guitar and smoldering vocals. Their mix of continental jazz, swing, gypsy music and melodic vocals have entertained listeners for more than 20 years.

Sims (Mandolin & Vocals) and Maggie (Vocals & Percussion) Delaney-Potthoff, along with Jeff Weiss (Bass) perform with each other and bring a variety of instruments to the mix. Sims plays mandolin and a 1937 Gibson Tenor Guitar tuned as an octave mandolin, Maggie uses a cardboard box played with brushes as a drum and Weiss is a master bassist who was previously principal bassist for UW-Madison’s Symphony Orchestra. The group was founded in 1987 and have been enchanting audiences ever since.