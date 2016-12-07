December family-friendly activities around town

By Jennifer Turner

The holidays are here and they bring all sorts of delightful opportunities to celebrate the season. Here are some festive events for the whole family to enjoy, no matter your budget:

Denver Zoo Lights

A holiday favorite, you can explore 70 acres of the brilliantly illuminated Denver Zoo, which is decorated with animals running and jumping where you least expect them.

The 15 sculptures from the new Washed Ashore exhibit will also be lit for evening viewing. These enormous, impressive sculptures of sea life are made almost entirely out of trash collected from beaches and are meant to raise awareness about sea pollution. They were created by the nonprofit Washed Ashore Project.

When: Now - Jan. 1, 5:30-9p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St.

Cost: New this year are Value Nights on Dec. 2-15. Admission prices will be reduced during these dates because they are typically not as busy. These nights offer the same guest experience, but with fewer lines and more parking. Value Night prices range from $7-11 and non-Value Night prices range from $10-15.

Hammond’s Candies Kick-off to Christmas Week

Hammond’s Candies is a local favorite. During the holidays they pull out all the stops, including a special Kick-off to Christmas Week celebration from Dec. 5-10 that features a number of free activities each day, including crafts, coloring, bingo and tours of the candy factory. Santa will stop by on Dec. 9-10.

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec. 5-8, 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m. and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

Where: Hammond’s Candies, 5735 N. Washington St.

Cost: Free.

Holiday Tours of Boettcher Mansion, the Governor’s Residence

Visit the elegant Boettcher Mansion on Capitol Hill, current home of Governor John Hickenlooper, decorated in its seasonal finest. Built as a private residence in 1908, the stately red brick house has been available for use by Colorado’s Governor's since 1960, both as a home and for official functions.

When: Dec.8-11 and 15-18, 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Where: Boettcher Mansion, 400 E. 8th Ave.

Cost: Free

A Colorado Christmas

The Colorado Symphony, Colorado Children’s Chorale and the Colorado Symphony Chorus team up at Boettcher Concert Hall for the delightful “A Colorado Christmas” holiday spectacular. The music focuses on the magic of the season and features exciting surprises and special guests, including the Rocky Mountain Ringers, a community handbell ensemble. 9NEWS Reporter Jeremy Jojola will read 'Twas A Night Before Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance.

When: Dec. 9-11

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St.

Cost: Regular tickets start at $34 for adults and $10 for children. Discounted tickets are available. Some free tickets for low-income individuals and families for whom cost is a barrier to attendance are available through the Colorado Symphony’s Community Ticketing Initiative. Active military personnel, Guard and Reserve, with a military ID, can purchase up to two $5 tickets and up to four tickets at 20 percent off the regular price per concert. Discounted tickets are also available for veterans, students and teachers. For more information, call the Box Office at 303-623-7876.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at the Paramount Theatre

The Moscow ballet returns to Denver to ring in the season at the historic Paramount Theater. The Nutcracker is a larger-than-life holiday tradition, featuring Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. This unique production also includes Denver-area students from Cherry Creek Dance.

When: Dec. 9 at 7:00p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1:00 and 5:00p.m.

Where: Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Pl.

Cost: Ticket prices range from $32-$78

A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens classic tale, A Christmas Carol, comes to life at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It is a joyous and lavish musical adaptation of Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight journey from money-hoarding cheapskate to redemption.

When: Now-Dec. 24, times vary by day.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St.

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Trail of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

The rustic holiday lights extravaganza includes past favorites, as well as new lighting elements, including a longer trail with more lights; Farmer Brown and animal light sculptures at Green Farm Barn; magical enchanted forest; insect light sculptures at the Lavender Garden and craft nights. The popular illuminated antique tractors, light tunnels and fire pit return, along with warm drinks, treats and the HoloSpex glasses.

When: Now-Jan. 1, including Christmas Eve/Day, New Year’s Eve/Day 5:30-9:00p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton.

Cost: $11 adult; $9 adult member, senior (65+), military; $8 child (ages 3-15); $6 child member; free for kids two and under.

Yuletide Teas at the Molly Brown House

The unsinkable Molly Brown is a Denver legend and the Yuletide teas are a beloved Christmas tradition that began during the Victorian Era. During December, the former Capitol Hill home is a spectacle to behold. When: Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, times vary by day

Where: Molly Brown House, 1340 Pennsylvania St.

Cost: $25 for children and members, $28 for non-members.

Family Gingerbread Workshops at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Discover the plants that make gingerbread a warm, delicious treat and learn how to build with gingerbread. Each family can make and decorate a gingerbread creation to take home with them.

When: Dec. 10-11, 10a.m. and 2p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.

Cost: $12 non-member adult, $10 member adult; $17 non-member child, $15 member child.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

This production is the stage adaption of the beloved TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and features all of the same favorite characters, including Hermey the Elf, Rudolph, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster.