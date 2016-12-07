The Profile's Must Visit Galleries, December 2016

By Leilani Olsen

Holy Moly: Religious Commentary in Contemporary Art

Through Jan. 28 | Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr. | nizaknollgallery.com or 303-953-1789

This wildly popular, all-media, juried show is back this year, again asking artist to create pieces that depart from traditional religious iconography and explore what religion means to them. Whether raised in a church or not, devout or fallen away, we all have experiences that frame the way we feel about religion. Some see it as limiting, confusing and sometimes corrupt; some find peace in its rituals and traditions, while others experience a true connection to a higher being. What is religion to you? What do you think? How do you feel? Think on it and then experience how these artists expressed their answers to these questions.

× Expand Artwork: Three Little Maidens by Martin Ettinger

Captured Shadows

Through Dec. 31 | Georgia Amar's Habitat Gallery & Studio, 828 N. Santa Fe Dr. | georgiaamarfineart.com or 303-534-9740

Although legally blind, Jim Stevens’ art reflects his perception of the world. While serving in Vietnam, he was shot in the head during a combat mission, resulting in migraine headaches, one of which caused a stroke that took his eyesight. After years of anger at his loss, he found his way back to art, remastering his skills using a variety of special lenses. He states that his “art is an exploration of empty space—not negative space, but the true empty space that exists through and around everything we think we see.” Using monofilaments and mosaics, he creates pieces that seem to move based on the position of the viewer, guiding us to experience how Stevens recreates the empty spaces.

× Expand Artwork: Girl in the Windows by Jim Stevens

Brushstrokes for the Holidays

Through Dec. 31 | Art Images & Art at the Loft Galleries, 1021 & 1023 S. Gaylord St. | artimagesgalleries.com or 303-863-1559

It has been several years since the artists of Brushstrokes Studio Gallery have exhibited in their old stomping grounds of Old South Gaylord Street. This show gives us a taste of what they have been up to since their move to South Broadway. Kelly Berger is drawn to bold color, light and perspective, achieving a bold “color story” in each piece. John K. Harrell uses color, light and form, in ways that celebrate the beauty and the poignancy of the seemingly commonplace. Kit Hevron Mahoney’s paintings are colorful canvases filled with elements of light, shape and texture depicting her favorite subjects. Anita Mosher’s focus is on painting expressions and poses that reveal the personality and character of her subject matter, whether human or animal.