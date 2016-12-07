Profile Books: One woman’s story tells that of an entire generation

By Kerry Hammond

Appealing For Justice: One Lawyer, Four Decades and the Landmark Gay Rights Case: Romer v. Evans

By Susan Berry Casey

Gilpin Park Press

September 2016

History books report the facts but rarely give us a personal connection to the people who have shaped our laws, our country and our lives. Appealing For Justice gives us a very personal, inside look at the life of one woman who spent her career fighting for equal rights and social justice. It’s the story of one woman, but it’s also the story of a generation and a nation.

Susan Berry Casey began to hear stories from mutual friends about the first female Colorado Supreme Court Justice, Jean Dubofsky. The more she heard, the more intrigued she became.

“I’ve lived through history; I know it’s about ordinary people,” Casey said.

She believed that Dubofsky’s story needed to be told, and a book was born.

The story of Jean Dubofsky is one of triumphs to be sure, but it’s the discrimination and injustice that she experienced—and overcame—that stay with the reader. I was shocked at the account of her time at Harvard Law School and the fact that although women were allowed to attend, they were treated as inferior and were almost never allowed to participate in classroom discussions.

Reading about Dubofsky’s personal experiences of discrimination made me realize how easy it is to forget how far we’ve come. To hear a real person’s actual account of how it felt is so much more powerful than reading a removed historical recounting of an event. And, to know that the subject of such discrimination went on to do great things is that much more inspiring.

From Harvard Law School, Dubofsky went on to make a career of fighting for the underdog. She sued for the rights of migrant workers in Florida who were living in deplorable conditions and who were being monitored in the fields by armed crew leaders. She worked alongside and aided those who were instrumental in getting the Fair Housing Act of 1968 passed. After spending nearly seven years on the Colorado Supreme Court, Dubofsky returned to work as a trial lawyer and made history again when she won the landmark Gay Rights Case Romer v. Evans, a case which struck down Colorado’s Amendment Two.

Amendment Two took away any protected status that any gay, lesbian or bisexual individual had. It denied them minority status or any claim to discrimination by preventing any governmental agency in the state from recognizing them as a protected class.

“Everything that was wrong was made right by the protests throughout the world. Tens of thousands of women in every state stood up. Ordinary people propelled every movement,” said Casey.

It is clear that Dubofsky was one of those ordinary people who achieved extraordinary things.

The book may tell of one woman’s rise, but it is really about every woman’s struggle. In the current political climate, it is a timely reminder of how far we’ve come, and the book provides the proof that we can still get where we need to be.