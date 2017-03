Below are the SCFD March free days we thought most relevant for our readers:

Clyfford Still Museum: Fridays, March 3,10,17, 24, 5p.m.-8p.m.; March 31, 10a.m.-8p.m., 1250 Bannock St.

Denver Art Museum: Saturday March 4, 10a.m.-5p.m., 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway.

Children’s Museum at Marisco Park: Tuesday, March 7, 4p.m.-8p.m., 2121 Children’s Museum Dr.

Four Mile Historic Park: Friday, March 11, 12p.m.-4p.m., 715 S. Forest St.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science: Monday, March 13, 9a.m.-5p.m., 2001 Colorado Blvd.

Cafe Cultura-Spoken Word Workshop: Friday, March 17, 6p.m.-7:30p.m. 910 Galapago St.

Denver Botanic Gardens: Wednesday, March 22, 9a.m.- 5p.m. 1007 York St.

Historic Denver’s Inc. Molly Brown House Museum: Tuesday, March 28, 10a.m.-4:30p.m. 1340 Pennsylvania St.