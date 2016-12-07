By Jill Farschman

It’s safe to say Colorado’s media events don’t normally start with governor John Hickenlooper doing an impression of Jabba the Hut’s roaring laugh (it was pretty well done). He and the other dignitaries presenting at the media preview of Denver Art Museum’s (DAM) new show Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume approached the podium to the rousing John Williams score and a key character chosen from the film series. All expressed being unworthy of such a flattering association with our on-screen idols.

From those old enough to remember the transformative experience of the first Star Wars, to kids enjoying the latest in the franchise, this exhibit is an exhilarating exploration of what museum director Christoph Heinrich calls our “shared mythology.” In fact, nearly all presenters used the term “mythology” to describe the Star Wars cultural phenomena.

× Expand Legendary storm troopers stand watch over the new Denver Art Museum show Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume. Photo by Jill Farschman. Legendary storm troopers stand watch over the new Denver Art Museum show Star Wars™ and the Power of Costume. Photo by Jill Farschman.

Three years in the making, this exhibit is far from a standard collection of mannequins decked out in costume replicas. Rather, it is what Myriam Springuel, Director of Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) calls a “truly brilliant installation.” A term she “doesn’t use lightly.” The stunning costumes are accompanied by the drawings of award-winning conceptual designers Iain McCaig and others. The costumes, drawings and other artifacts are the real deal. Light sabers, fingernails, jewelry and other items all add depth and personal enjoyment to the show. You’re looking at Darth Vadar’s full armor, Luke Skywalker’s tunic, Yoda’s puppet and Queen Amidala’s gowns to name just a few examples.

Robot companions R2-D2, C-P30 and BB-8 are not only presented together, but next to them are drawings of the original concepts. Turns out BB-8 was conceived in the 1970s but the technology didn’t yet exist that would allow for the double rolling ball design. So, they settled on R2-D2 until engineering caught up to the original vision. The show is full of such informative tidbits.

There are recreations of a costume design workshop full of original fabric samples and a conceptual artist office complete with tangerine iMac circa 1990s. The idea is to not simply display a bunch of costumes and items from the film series, but to engage the visitor in a journey through the creative process required to make the stories, cultures and epic battles come alive.

Laela French, Director of the Archives, Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, credits members of the DAM team Stefania Van Dyke, Interpretive Specialist with raiding the depths of Skywalker Ranch. The DAM team visited three times and opened numerous crates in a vast warehouse. Van Dyke wants visitors to “come away from this experience wanting to actually make stuff.” To that end, the show features a hands-on lab where visitors of all ages can explore the art and craft of costume design for themselves. The show culminates in a brightly lit store chock full of memorabilia for purchase.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, April 2 and tickets are selling out quickly. Public prices range from $0 for children 0-5, $5 for youths 6-18 and $24 for adults. Consider becoming a museum member for lower pricing and access to other perks. Visit denverartmuseum.org for more information and tickets.