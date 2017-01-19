Web Only: third annual Abundant Silence New Works Concert to happen Jan. 28

People frequently have misconceptions about what they think new, 21st century music should sound like. Abundant Silence, a not-for-profit 501c3 music publisher, seeks to dispel this idea.

“People often have misconceptions of new music always sounding experimental, or maybe harsh, and while that can still be an artistic element that is present in a composer’s work, 21st Century new music is more often characterized by a composer’s unique expression of beauty and emotion. Works tend to cross the boundaries of genre and are accessible to a wide audience,” said Luke Rackers, Executive Director of Abundant Silence.

× Expand Ayumi Okada during a recording session. Photo via Abundant Silence, Facebook.

Abundant Silence’s Third Annual New Works Concert will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:00p.m. at Washington Park United Church of Christ (400 Williams St.) and is a celebration of the living composers in Abundant Silence’s catalog. The concert is presented on a donation basis as a way to encourage visitors and make it possible for everyone to attend.

This year’s concert will showcase works by Abundant Silence’s Featured Composition Artist, Ayumi Okada, as well as works by Deborah de la Torre, Grisha Krivchenia and Emerson Eads. Abundant Silence will announce their next Featured Composition Artist, a program that lasts two to three years for the selected composer, during the concert.

The suggested donation for the concert is $20 but, of course, you are encouraged to pay whatever you can. Performers will include members of the Playground Ensemble and Musica Verto Novo, who will be interpreting the composers’ works. Abundant Silence strives to promote, produce, preserve and publish new works of musical art by 21st century composers and in doing so, they also offer and facilitate programs for composers to uplift their work, as well as creative learning opportunities for composition students.

In order to do this, they also host an annual Composition Contest from March through May. The contest is currently open to composers 18 and over and is currently soliciting pieces for one to five performers. Winners of this contest will be featured in next year’s New Works Concert. Abundant Silence also presents a Festival for Creative Pianists June 7-10. Registrations are now being accepted. Educational opportunities and prizes for participants will be offered.

It should be noted Abundant Silence was praised by none other than the late Dave Brubeck in 2002.

Starting in August, there will also be a Composer Mentor Program offered in partnership with the MusicLink Foundation. MusicLink helps provide music lessons for students in need nationwide. According to Rackers, the start date is dependent on funding, but if you are a teacher who has a student who requires affordable composition lessons, you can apply for Abundant Silence to cover the majority of the cost for those lessons. Lessons will be in the form of written feedback, or written feedback, plus Skype sessions from composers on the Abundant Silence roster.

For more information about the concert, Abundant Silence or their various programs, go to abundantsilence.org.