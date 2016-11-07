Profile Books: Vonn reveals training, mindset that make a world champion

By Kerry Hammond

Strong is the New Beautiful

By Lindsey Vonn with Sarah Toland

Dey Street Books

October 2016

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn adds her name and clout to the list of those who challenge the traditional concepts of beauty. In Strong is the New Beautiful, Vonn focuses her message on loving yourself, eating clean and exercising with the overall aim of showing the reader how she trained her mind and body to become a top athlete.

Vonn makes no claim to being a professional trainer or an expert on nutrition, and she isn’t offering any new or groundbreaking ideas in the area of nutrition or fitness. Instead, she is offering the reader the benefit of her personal experience. Doing so may make her more of a role model than she ever intended (if the multitude of young girls at her recent Tattered Cover book signing is any measure).

The book reiterates the claims we have all heard before: diets don’t work, and choose an exercise you love and it won’t feel like exercise. But, like any mantra, these ideas require repetition to eventually sink in. Many times, their effectiveness is linked to the way they’re delivered or the listener’s connection to the speaker. Hearing fashion advice from your spinster aunt might be forgettable, but when Tyra Banks says the same thing its groundbreaking news.

Vonn shares her failures as well as her triumphs in the book’s opening pages. She explains her belief that strength isn’t just physical, it’s mental.

“I believe that if you want to look and feel your best, you need options that will empower you, not rules that will make exercising and healthy eating that much more difficult,” she writes.

The book is not so much a “how-to” as it is a “how-I.” It is a detailed outline of how Vonn has trained to get where she is today via the nitty-gritty details of food and workout suggestions. No matter how focused though, Vonn insists on loving what you’re doing and being happy in the body you’ve created.

“No matter what kind of body type you have,” she writes, “making it your goal to get strong rather than to lose a bunch of weight, reach a certain number on the scale, or simply get skinny is a healthier, more sustainable, and ultimately more effective way to change your body.”

Most of what Vonn shares relates to her and her training and as such is presented in reference-guide format. This is not necessarily a book you sit down with and read cover to cover. She is clearly a natural beauty, so it’s not an ugly-duckling-turns-swan story, either. There is an overall message, though: even famous and beautiful people need to work hard to get where they are.

Strong is the New Beautiful provides a step-by-step guide to follow if you’re lost and don’t know how to begin. And, there’s motivation aplenty to keep you moving.