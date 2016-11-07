Business As Usual, November 2016

By Kerry Hammond

Baker

Escape rooms have been all the rage for a few years and their popularity shows no sign of slowing down. The object of the experience: players work together to solve puzzles and discover clues that lead them to their ultimate goal of escaping the room in less than 60 minutes.

Each room offers different and exciting games as well as add-ons to the experience. Some rooms offer drinks and food afterward and others have zombies that are ready to attack if you don’t escape in time.

Room 5280 (escaperoom5280.com), which opened just a few months ago at 142 W. Fifth Ave., features a Dark Room game. Your team is put in a (you probably saw this coming) dark room and provided a flashlight, forcing you to complete the game in the dark. The dark room concept might be new to Colorado, but Alex Kurylin, who is originally from the Ukraine, where escape rooms are also very popular, says it’s a common theme in Europe.

Kurylin explains that there is “no specific knowledge or skills required for these rooms and also there is no age restriction. As long as you are attentive, motivated and can think outside the box you have a chance to win.”

Sounds like fun for the whole family. Well, unless you end up getting eaten by zombies.

Cherry Creek

A new clothing boutique opened in Cherry Creek this past September. Scout & Molly’s (scoutandmollys.com) can be found at 2445 E. Third Ave.

The store, which is decorated in “rustic chic” according to Store Manager Eileen “Leeny” Clarke, loves to give to causes and some of their items support organizations like GLOW for the Cause and Liv-n-Grace.

Leeny also said that the store sells “top designers at reasonable prices. Brands like Nanette Lepore, Curvy Girl, SHILLA THE LABEL, Armour Vert, Trina Turk and Black Orchid Denim.”

The store provides a service called “closeting” and will come to your home and go through your wardrobe, charging $40 per hour but giving you a $20 store credit for each hour they spend weeding through your clothes.

Another women’s clothing boutique, Perch (perchvail.com), which has been operating in Vail since 2012, now has a location in the Front Range. Find them at 2606 E. Third Ave.

The store is “focused on a contemporary women’s clothing category, ages 20 to 65,” says Laurie O’Connell, who co-owns the shop with Shannon Cave.

They understand the busy woman who can’t find the time to come to the store and they will pull products and take them to your home.

“People love that level of service; the modern woman just can’t find the time and you have to have an easy button,” O’Connell explains.

Sounds pretty easy to me.

Continental Deli, formerly serving up German sausages and other European dishes, has closed its 250 Steele St. doors. There is no indication as to what might replace the business.

Overland

The storefront at 1417 S. Broadway is in flux once again. The coffee shop Strange Grounds vacated the building and was replaced by Samiches, which was just what you might think—a sandwich shop.

The “coming soon” sign was on the door for quite some time prior to opening, and only a few months later, the space is for lease again. Stay tuned to see what business goes into this prime space at the north end of Antique Row.

Platt Park

Happy Anniversary to Pearl Wine Company (pearlwinecompany.com), celebrating one year of business at their 1886 S. Pearl St. location.

Owner Dustin Chiappetta couldn’t be happier to have landed in Platt Park.

“We feel blessed to have found the neighborhood. We live here, we work here and we love it,” he says, adding they plan to be there for the “long haul.”

Shoppers can look forward to continued growth and the addition of a wine cellar in year two. Cheers Dustin!

Upstairs in the space at 1705 S. Pearl St. and sharing the Karma Yoga Center is Little Spoons, a lovely little cafe (theselittlespoons.com).

Cozy’s the idea: there are four chairs and a counter at which to sit and enjoy a variety of coffees, teas and juices, plus breakfast and lunch dishes.

Owner Amelia Di Marco is originally from Italy and her goal is “to create the feeling of walking inside a European bakery and smelling the bread.

“In Italy when you reach a certain age, they put you in the kitchen,” she says, and she has been cooking with her grandmother since she was three years old.

Rosedale

Chefs Coy and Rachel Webb who own Roaming Buffalo BBQ (roamingbuffalobbq.com) at 2387 S. Downing St. have added another business to their portfolio. City & Country Deli & Sausage Co. is now open at 2393 S. Downing St. (cityandcountrydeli.com).

The menu offers artisanal sandwiches, deli meats, sausages and more types of pickles than you can shake a stick at. Almost everything in the shop is made on site, and the quality shines through: these sandwiches might have a slightly higher price point than you’re used to, but you will not believe the quality.

Like Roaming Buffalo, the store is closed on Mondays but opens at 11:00a.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Wash Park

Charcoal Bistro (charcoalbistro.com) has moved into the 1028 S. Gaylord St. space that was recently vacated by John Holly’s. The restaurant opened last month and serves the same American cuisine as their sister restaurant, Charcoal, in the Golden Triangle.

“We are incredibly excited to be on the vibrant Old South Gaylord Street and are looking forward to providing a deliciously inviting spot for both the surrounding community and those looking for a great dining destination,” says Sarah DuVal, who heads up marketing and PR for the company.

