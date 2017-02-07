Business As Usual, February 2017

By Kerry Hammond

Baker

Kmart (kmart.com), the discount store that is part of the Sears Holding Corporation, will close the 363 S. Broadway location this spring. This is the last of the stores in Denver, and only three more remain in the larger Metro area of the city.

× Expand K-mart: Denver loses the last in a chain of big-box department stores.

Cherry Creek

Vineyard Vines (vineyardvines.com) is set to open soon at 2900 E. Second Ave. This store was founded by two brothers who spent their summers in Martha's Vineyard. They started by "selling ties, so we wouldn't have to wear them" after they quit their New York City jobs, according to their website's story. They are bringing their preppy clothing and pink whale logo to Denver so that we can dress like we're at the beach, even though we're nowhere near it.

Platt Park

A few more changes happened recently on Old South Pearl Street. Black Pearl is gone for good, Gaia is closed, and the owners have combined forces to open Yardbird in the former Black Pearl location at 1529 S. Pearl St. The new restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. Stay tuned as they get their website up and running, but visit them in the meantime to check out the new menu items, as well as old favorites.

Happy Three Year Anniversary to La Cour Bistro & Art Bar (denversartbar.com). La Cour, which is French for “courtyard,” is located at 1643 S. Broadway and owner, Janet Poth, explained that the restaurant is "a gathering place where Paris and the Front Range meet." She also said, "We believe in creating a space that you feel comfortable in and encourages you to stretch, to taste some food or a cocktail. We want you to be able to talk to your neighbor, look at some art and listen to music." There are never cover charges or tickets to purchase, and if you mention that you heard about their anniversary in the Profile, you’ll receive 10 percent off (this is not valid with other offers, such as the three course, $79 Valentine’s Day dinner special).

× Expand La Cour La Cour: a gathering place for great music and food with a French feel.

University Park

MAM Couture Boutique (mamcoutureboutique.com) is now open at 2363 E. Evans Ave. near the University of Denver. The store offers designer fashion for men and women, including shoes and accessories. “We’re excited to bring the fashions of Los Angeles and New York to Denver,” says owner Rashad Randolph. Shoppers experience a hip, comfortable vibe as they browse the racks for their next piece of clothing that will make their wardrobe pop.

Wash Park

Devil’s Food Bakery and Café (devilsfooddenver.com) just celebrated its Grand Opening a few short weeks ago at 1004 S. Gaylord St. Director of Operations, Jaryn Oakley, was excited to tell me that “the bakery will serve teas, custom pastries and cakes,” with seating for 30 and Wi-Fi. She adds, “The neighborhood is super excited about the opening. The owners put a lot of time and love into the new space.” The Devil’s Food Cookery is still located at 1020 S. Gaylord St., but the coffee and pastry section was replaced with a full-service bar to craft cocktails you can pair with your food.

× Expand Devil's Food Devils's Food: hep restaurant expands, moves the coffee a few doors down.

Happy 15th Anniversary to Headlines—the Wash Park Salon (headlinessalon.net), located at 284 S. Downing St. If you’re wondering how a salon stays in business for so long, owner Steve McGrath sheds a little light on things. "We are aligned with the Aveda mission 'to care for the world we live in' and strive to do our part within the community." He also proudly adds that "over the years, Headlines has been active with the local schools and has been a leader in Aveda's annual Earth Month fundraising efforts." The salon will be celebrating 15 years all month long, so follow them on Facebook to catch the specials.

Virginia Village

By the time this newspaper hits the stands, Broken Rice (enjoybrokenrice.com) will be open at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd. The restaurant, which serves Asian street food, derives its name from the unavoidable broken grains of rice that occur during the grain’s harvest. This sticky and soft rice will be the focus of the menu. The restaurant’s manager also pointed out that they "will have a full bar, serving beer, wine and cocktails. We'll also have a great happy hour." Sounds like quite a combination.

× Expand Broken Rice: Asian street food. New flavors, classic cuisine.

Around Town

We have two book related items to share with you. The first is to tell you about the Red Chair Bookshop at 10 W. 14th Avenue Pkwy, inside the Central branch of the Denver Public Library (dplfriends.org). The store is stocked with a combination of books donated by the public and those taken out of library circulation. “It’s the ultimate recycling process, since the money we make is used to buy new books for the library,” says Laurie Romer, Interim Director of the Denver Library’s non-profit Friends Foundation. The library will still sell used books on Amazon and will continue to hold the large June and November book sales, but now readers can browse, year-round.

Coming soon to a neighborhood near you: BookBar’s Mavis the Magical Bookmobile (bookbardenver.com). Mavis is a 1994 Ford ambulance-turned-bookmobile. It will be used for on-site, in-store events as well as off-site deliveries, as the owners plan to target underserved neighborhoods and provide book donations. “We hope to do some on-the-road book signings and interviews with authors, as well as some unique and fun stuff,” says proud owner, Nicole Sullivan. Mavis is getting some upgrades at the moment and will hopefully be on her wheels in the spring.

Kerry Hammond investigates and reports on the neighborhood happenings in the Business as Usual column and is a freelance book reviewer for the Washington Park Profile. Contact her with any business-related news at the email above.