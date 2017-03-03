Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, key personnel changes, relocations, openings, new product or service offerings, residential or commercial developments, political intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.

Baker

Kitty’s South has been closed for quite some time at 119 S. Broadway. Rumor has it that a distillery will be moving into the space, but plans are still underway. Stay tuned.

Import Warehouse at 235 S. Broadway is moving to Golden and the space will now house Import Mechanics (importmechanics.com). Robert Savi, the owner of both businesses, says, “It is a great service to the Wash Park and Baker neighborhoods, with the most amazing mechanics I have ever known.” He goes on to say that “our whole business is based on honesty and transparency and we donate to charity on every oil change.” Now that’s the community spirit.

× Expand Import Mechanics to take over the Import Warehouse space on S. Broadway.

Cherry Creek

Thanks to a generous donation from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, a new Health & Wellness Center will open at Kavod Senior Life (kavodseniorlife.org) located at 22 S. Adams St. In a press release, Aaron Merki, Program Officer at The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, said, “The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation is dedicated to enabling low-income, vulnerable older adults age in their communities, with maximum independence and quality of life.”

The Center is scheduled to open in April.

Hilltop

Fierce45 (fierce45.com) is expanding again, opening its third location at 335 Holly St. "I chose Hilltop and our specific location of Holly and Third because a huge part of Fierce45 is our community building focus," said Torrey Newman, owner and founder. "Fierce45 is not just about the workout. We are about uplifting our students and community to be the fiercest they can be.” Their other locations are in West Wash Park and LoHi.

Platt Park

After a huge renovation and only a few years in business, Fourteen Seventy-Two has closed its doors. The restaurant sat in the heart of the Old South Pearl Street restaurant district at 1472 S. Pearl and served Low Country cuisine. This area is still in flux and it remains to be seen what will replace Fourteen Seventy-Two and who will move into the first floor of the new parking garage on the east side of the street.

It may not be spring yet, but with this nice weather, many of us feel the need to flock to local ice cream shops to enjoy the cool treats. The Platt Park neighborhood will have a new ice cream shop courtesy of the owner of Adelita’s. A sign in the window of 11 E. Louisiana Ave. promises that La Chupaflor will open this June. The name means hummingbird in Spanish and the shop plans to serve homemade ice cream and mezcal. Sounds like a great combination.

× Expand La Chupaflor: Ice cream and mezcal is coming to Platt Park.

University Park

University of Denver students have a new way to get caffeinated. Lost Coffee (lostcoffee.com) is now open at 2350 E. Evans Ave. This is the company’s third location and they’ve wandered up from Castle Rock, where they have two other locations, plus a roasting lab. According to their website, “Speed married with consistent quality is our benchmark.” Fast and good, what coffee should be.

Wash Park

Hannah by Design (hannahbydesign.com) is closing its storefront at 1061 S. Gaylord St. The jewelry designer will continue to design jewelry and hold private showings. Visit the artist’s website or email her for information; you can even join the mailing list for updates. Hannah says that “the storefront will be closing within the next month and there’s a big sale going on.” She even has loose beads, findings and fixtures for those that like to bead, and is selling the display cases and furniture as well.

The Tended Thicket at 1034 S Gaylord St. (thetendedthicket.com) has re-opened with a whole new look and owner. “The store is returning to its original concept of European gifts,” says new owner Maury Ankrum. “Our remodel was to make the space look open, fresh and easily accessible.” The store’s open space feel is even child and dog-friendly—the remodel has resulted in wider aisles that can even accommodate a baby carriage—something that Wash Park residents will love. The concept is to encourage people to browse and enjoy their time spent shopping.

Wash Park West

Coming soon, a new Natural Grocers (naturalgrocers.com) in the 300 block between S. Broadway and S. Lincoln Street. Construction is already underway and the store will no doubt compete with local Whole Foods and Sprouts stores that also serve the Platt Park and West Wash Park neighborhoods.

× Expand Natural Grocers: Construction is underway on S. Lincoln.

Many were surprised to see the closing of Thai Basil at 540 E. Alameda Ave., but the restaurant space is now open again. A Boulder-based restaurant has moved in and My Ramen 2 (myramen2co.net) is now open for business, serving “a taste of Neo-Asia.” Join them for Happy Hour Monday and Tuesday 4:30-6:30p.m.

× Expand Small Boulder chain opens sister restaurant on Alameda in the old Thai Basil space.

Around Town

Congratulations to Classic Homeworks (classichomeworks.com) located at 3430 E. 12th Ave. The full-service remodeling firm is the Regional Winner of the Contractor of the Year Award (CotY) in the category of Luxury Bathroom over $100,000. This win puts them in the running to win a National Award, which will be announced at a reception in Scottsdale this April. Good luck!

Maid Right (maidright.com) is a fairly new franchise that is bringing jobs to the Denver area. Per the franchise model, owners Ross Miller (a former real estate agent) and Rob Ratchinsky are able to sign on unit franchise owners who want to run their own small business. This model not only creates jobs but allows entrepreneurs a chance to shine. The company offers regular cleaning, deep cleaning and, as we are now in March, spring cleaning.