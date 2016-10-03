Business rent increases spark game of musical chairs

The downside is the number of all types of retail spaces available for lease or sublease is down almost 5 percent, and this has pushed Denver retail rents up by about 35 percent since July 2013, according to loopnet.com, a commercial real estate site.

Even so, depending on where they’ve opened their doors, some businesses have seen rent increases of as much as 300 percent. So many businesses in Cherry Creek, on Capitol Hill and in other high-rent districts are moving to lower-rent areas like Englewood, South Broadway and RiNo.

× Expand Photo by Sara Hertwig Rene DiBenedetti in his shop Rene DiBenedetti in his shop on Sept. 24, the day of his grand opening.DiBenedetti and fellow business owner Sally Starr were both renting stores on 6th Avenue at Milwaukee Street, Starr for 23 years. Both moved due to increased business rent.

Sometimes catastrophic rent increases occur when a business has been in the same location or has had the same landlord for decades and ownership changes.

Such was the case for Rene DiBenedetti of Rene’s Maison des Fleurs and his friend Sally Starr of Starr Antiques. Both were renting stores on 6th Avenue at Milwaukee Street, Starr for 23 years from a longtime owner based in California.

When the property owner became incapacitated, his daughter hired a property management firm which decided the building was technically in Cherry Creek and tripled the rents when leases ended.

After a year of looking around, Starr found a new home at 1560 S. Broadway. DiBenedetti followed a year later to 1462 S. Broadway. Both say their businesses are thriving at their new locations, and they credit this change to heavier foot traffic and their proximity to Antiques Row.

Another refugee to South Broadway is well-known “rock-‘n’-roll-lifestyle” emporium FashioNation and conjoined Babysitters’ Nightmare (motto: “From the cradle to the grave”). Formerly on East 13th Avenue on Capitol Hill, the double business is now ensconced in the old Packrat Antiques space on the corner of South Broadway and Iowa Avenue.

FashioNation/Babysitter’s Nightmare experienced virtually no increase in rent since 1987 at the 13th Avenue location, but when the building sold, the new owner not only tripled their rent but also required them to make $30,000 in upgrades to the plumbing and electrical system. A 10-year lease was also on the table.

“He implied that he wanted a high-end, ‘nice’ store there or a restaurant,” says co-owner Pam Italiano, who has handmade many of the clothes which make FashioNation and Babysitters’ Nightmare unique.

On the flip side, at least two businesses have moved farther south on Broadway over the line into Englewood. Birdsall & Co.’s landscape design showplace saw a 30 percent rent increase in the last year and 500 percent in the last four years.

“Furthermore, once the construction on South Broadway concluded, property taxes increased, creating ‘a perfect storm,’ said co-owner, Annie Huston. “That’s when all the cannabis stores arrived willing to pay anything and everything.”

Birdsall & Co. has occupied a two-lot area to display its sculptures, fountains and other yard ornaments and finally found a space with enough square footage at 2870 S. Broadway in Englewood. They’ll reopen Saturday, Oct. 1.

The other business? South Broadway’s Flossy McGrew’s. The wildly unconventional costume store seemed no more, R.I.P.ing about seven months after owner Suelynn “Grandma Goth” Gustafson died. Construction and a rent increase to $8400 a month were the nails in the coffin.

Recently, however, Gustafson’s son T.J. found 5,000 square feet at 2645 S. Santa Fe Dr. in Englewood in which to display Flossy McGrew’s incredible collection of Goth-and-death-related clothes, hats, signs and oddities.

“We never know what we will find when we open a box,” manager Tamara Pidhayny said, picking a disembodied mannequin arm from a stack.

T.J., anticipates an Oct. 1 opening for Flossy’s new location, just in time for Halloween.

Hard hit in the rent squeeze is Cherry Creek North.

Tam O’Neill isn’t moving her art gallery at 311 Detroit St. but says new business owners there need to take more into consideration than the high rent per square foot.

Property taxes which were $12,000 in 2000 are now about $19,000 for the same square footage, she said in a recent interview. Tied to them is a mill levy that rises and falls with the taxes to support the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District (CCNBID).

Add to the costs the noise and traffic disruption caused by apparently endless construction, and several businesses have simply decided to call it quits. Eccentricity at 290 E. Fillmore St. is one such business which closed its doors Sept. 15, and Harman’s Eat and Drink will follow in October, apparently preferring its Aspen and Carbondale locations.

Some owners, though, such as Patrick Finney of FINN Real Estate, have different ideas.

Becoming the landlord rather than the renter, Finney purchased 1549-1551 South Pearl Street and plans to build shared temporary office spaces. The new building will replace Greentree Cyclery and Gaia Bistro.

“If you don’t own the land, you’re at [a landlords] mercy,” said District 10 Councilman Wayne New, whose district includes Cherry Creek, Capitol Hill and the Golden Triangle. “It’s a problem all around the city. Rising rents mean Denver is losing a lot of unique gathering places.”

Voicing a common concern of business owners about big national chains replacing small local businesses, New added “the chains can spread their costs over hundreds of small places, while small business owners can’t.”