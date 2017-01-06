Cherry Creek Mall to charge for parking

Cherry Creek Shopping Center (CCSC) will begin charging for parking in mid-January and has invested in a state-of-the-art Smart Parking system to make the transition easier.

The change is in response to increased demand for parking due to increased construction in the surrounding area. According to mall representatives, growing number of people were parking at the mall but not shopping there, and available parking had become a concern of customers.

The first hour of parking will be free. The second hour will be $3, the third hour will cost $1 and each additional hour will be $2. For example, parking at CCSC for three hours will cost $4. Shoppers who stay the entire day can expect to pay a maximum of $16. Valet parking will continue to cost $10 for the first two hours and $2 for each additional hour. All mall employees will park for free.

During special events like the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, parking will be complimentary. Parking will also be free in the West lots during the Cherry Creek Farmers Market’s hours of operation.

The news, which was announced in July, has been met with a mixed reaction according to CCSC General Manager, Nick LeMasters.

“Some have been unhappy at our decision, but others understand and are supportive,” LeMasters said. “Our top priority is to ensure customers have the best possible experience. This includes having easy access to parking and entrance to the shopping center.”

CCSC has approximately 5,000 parking spaces, including those in the main parking structure, the Cherry Creek West lots outside Bed Bath & Beyond and the Container Store, and the lot next to the Safeway at 3110 E. First Ave. The Center holds 70 percent of the parking inventory in the Cherry Creek shopping district.

A major change to coincide with the shift from free to pay parking is Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BB&B) decision to vacate the center. The homewares box store relocate to the old Sports Authority space at 370 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale, next to the Super Target. The company’s lease is expiring and management said the move was not connected to Cherry Creek Mall parking, rather, the company decided it wanted to move in a different location.

“We are excited to offer customers a new shopping experience, broad assortment and outstanding customer service in our Glendale store in late 2017,” wrote Leah Drill, a BB&B spokesperson, in an email.

As for the Smart Parking system itself, LeMasters said it will utilize the most advanced parking technology and has not been implemented elsewhere in Denver. It contains a number of features designed to help shoppers quickly identify available spots, pay with ease and also locate vehicles when people forget where they have parked.

When entering parking areas, shoppers will see red, green and blue lights denoting whether or not spaces are occupied, open or are for the disabled. Monument signs located at the garage entry points will inform customers of the number of available spots on each parking level.

There will be 27 pay-on-foot kiosks situated in several convenient locations near entrances to the mall and exterior stores. In order to facilitate a speedy exit, customers are required to bring their parking tickets into the shopping center. If they have a readable license plate, a sensor will be able to identity they have paid as they drive out of the parking structure. The gate will automatically lift without any further action required.

For shoppers who forget where they parked, the new system has the capability to locate their vehicles using the “Find My Car” application. Customers will be prompted for their license plate numbers. If someone can only recall several digits from their plate, the system will find any vehicle plate containing those characters.

For some merchants immediately outside the Mall’s purview, parking has always of been of great concern. Sandee LaPedis and her husband, Aaron, have owned Fascination St. Fine Art Gallery in Cherry Creek North, a handful of blocks from the mall, for 26 years. They note the availability of parking spaces for their customers has been an increasing problem for them, particularly in the past few years. Sandee LaPedis is sympathetic to CCSC management's need for parking for its shoppers, but also understands customers may be turned off by having to pay to park. The LaPedis' are happy to hear parking at CCSC will be complimentary during the Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

The AMC Cherry Creek 8 (the mall movie theater), Container Store, Brio, Boulder Running Company and Elway’s will validate parking. Mall management is currently in talks with other stores that have expressed interest in potentially validating parking.

For more information, please visit shopcherrycreek.com.