Four plans, one vision: DenveRight

By J. Patrick O’Leary

City planners have finished the first phase of public outreach for DenveRight, having received nearly 8,000 responses from surveys, community workshops and meetings. Although the data outlines the concerns most important to Denver residents, another year of meetings and outreach lie ahead.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock launched the citywide, multi-agency planning initiative in May. It is an attempt to shape the next 20 years of Denver’s development in the areas of land use, mobility, parks and recreational resources by coordinating the planning processes of four distinct citywide plans:

- An update of Blueprint Denver, the 2002 citywide land-use and transportation plan.

- An update of The Game Plan, the 2003 citywide parks and recreation master plan.

- Denver Moves: Transit, a new mobility plan for transit in Denver.

- Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails, a new mobility plan for sidewalks, crossings and trails.

The process is to be guided by citizen input, and the scope and methods of the information gathering effort are larger than any before.

“Not everyone has time to attend to attend a public meeting, so we’re meeting people where they are, with website surveys, street teams sent to community events people are already attending,” said Andrea Burns, Communications Director for Community Planning and Development.

“And we still have meetings,” she said, because people like to ask questions and engage with planners. Five “visioning” meetings were held Oct. 4 and 5, with one at North High School attracting several hundred people.

“Street Teams”—armed with tablets, handouts and small giveaways to entice participation—were sent to large community events in September, including Montbello’s 50th anniversary celebration, the BuCu West Chili Fest and the NFL Kickoff Fan Event in Civic Center Park, said Burns.

“We’re asking really high-level, dreaming questions with this,” she explained. “Now we’ll get into the meaty work, how to apply the dreaming to specific plans.”

The challenge will be making all four plans braid together, said Burns.

“They shouldn’t conflict. At the end of the day they should all reflect the community’s vision.”

Each plan is on a parallel, independent 18-month track, with a task force composed of residents, City staff and City Council members. The whole process will take 18-24 months, Burns said.

“Our next step is to have people weigh in on what they told us. ‘Here’s what we heard … did we get it right?’ Then drill down into details of the plans.”

How have residents reacted to the outreach?

“I think they’ve been doing a better job than in the past of reaching as many people as possible… They’re sincere,” said Cindy Johnstone, a member of the board of directors of Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park, as well as DenveRight’s Game Plan Task Force. “In our area, we get decent turnout.”

But Johnstone said there were meetings going on at the same time—one on the city’s bond measure, for example.She and other Task Force members were asked to talk to 10 people about what they saw for the future of the parks, and they all did.

“We need to keep doing more of that,” Johnstone said.

Rosemary Stoffel is a University Park resident and has served on the University Park Community Council board for over 10 years. She’s also on the Pedestrian and Trails Task Force. She said it’s difficult to get public input because generally people don't participate in city meetings unless they see something going on nearby.

“My personal take is that the city is sincerely trying to get as much input as they can, and they put out a lot of energy,” Stoffel said. She went to the visioning event held at 40th and Colorado the first day, then Jewish Community Center the next, and filled out the Blueprint Denver survey. People who were there seemed to feel good about it,” Stoffel says.

On her task force, she said the planners are still seeking input from areas of the city where residents didn’t participate as much.

Myles Tangalin serves on Congress Park Neighbors, Inc.’s, board, and represents the Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Committee on the Game Plan Task Force.

“Community outreach these days is challenging,” he said, “People are very busy.”

He’s been talking about the initiative at CPN’s meetings, but turnout for one was low due to the presidential debates airing that evening.

CPN has posted DenveRight information on its website, and he reports their response is good.

“It’s encouraging … people are opening up the links.”

For information, including survey results, visit denvergov.org/denveright.