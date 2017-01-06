Porter Hospital earns top safety scores, consistent since 2013

Centura Health’s Porter Adventist Hospital has earned its eighth consecutive “A” patient safety rating from The Leapfrog Group, a prestigious, independent hospital rating organization.

Leapfrog conducts twice-yearly hospital safety surveys based on information it gathers from the hospitals and from federal government Medicaid and Medicare data.

× Expand Culture is key. Dr. Kian Modanlou, left, and Dr. Min Yoo, right, in a moment of collaboration. Photo courtesy Porter Adventist Hospital. Culture is key. Dr. Kian Modanlou, left, and Dr. Min Yoo, right, in a moment of collaboration. Photo courtesy Porter Adventist Hospital.

The organization’s explanation for the utility of its surveys is “[h]ospital safety breakdowns, including patient injuries, accidents and infections, kill over 200,000 Americans each year, making these errors the third-leading cause of death in the U.S.” Consumers are able to use Leapfrog’s A-through-F overall ratings and data in 30 separate subcategories to make decisions about their hospital care if and when they need it.

Porter Hospital is one of only two Denver-area hospitals to have consistently earned the top overall scores since 2013 (East Denver’s Rose Medical Center is the other).

Diving deeper into the 30 subcategories (“graded below average,” “average” and “above average”) reveals Porter was below average in two out of five “Infections” and two out of seven “Problems with Surgery” subcategories. It also earned an average rating on one surgical problems subcategory. But Porter scored above average on all 18 subcategories in the areas of “Practices to Prevent Errors,” “Safety Problems,” and “Doctors/Nurses/Hospital Staff.”

Hard work and a shift in attitude are responsible for the high ratings, according to Interim Chief Nursing Officer, Belinda Shaw, R.N.

“Work on our safety culture began about 10 years ago,” she said.

Shaw also noted Leapfrog makes it harder each year to earn high marks.

Centura’s Group Director of Quality Resources, Madhu Mallela, R.N., added, “The criteria can change, but our basic infrastructure is built around safety. We have daily safety huddles and people talk about safety.”

Porter’s safety culture promotes active engagement among doctors, nurses and all staff.

“Nobody is discounted for any idea. We are constantly investing in safety,” Mallela said. “Patients want to know it’s a safe place.”

Part of the effort has included working toward and achieving other quality designations, such as its Magnet Recognition Accreditation® for nursing excellence.

Embracing information technology (IT) and other kinds of technological innovation that support safety, such as using robotic cleaning devices, has also contributed to better patient safety and overall good patient experience.

Mallela noted these improvements have an effecton budget, too.

“It’s also a significant cost savings, so if we’re able to prevent harm, the cost savings will come,” she said, also pointing out insurers and the government’s Medicare and Medicaid programs want healthcare to be better without being more expensive.

Shaw and others feel the Hospital ratings are good tools for patients to use.

“There’s value in all publicly reported outcomes. Transparency has empowered consumers and made organizations perform better,” Shaw said.

In the end, Shaw and others feel patients need to take their own care in hand, and many are.

“They are so savvy, they ask how they can help. They and their families collaborate with the care team to participate, Mallela said.