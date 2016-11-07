Students ask DU trustees to sell $22.3 million in fossil fuel investments

By Jennifer Turner

The Divest DU student movement is requesting the University of Denver Board of Trustees sell off all fossil-fuel (also called “carbon-tagged”) investments from the school’s endowment. Approximately $22.3 million, or 3.8 percent, of DU’s $607 million endowment portfolio is currently held in these types of assets.

What the students are asking is not without precedent. According to a report from the University of Oxford, approximately 600 institutions worldwide have announced commitments to divest $3.4 trillion in carbon-tagged investments. Numerous faith-based organizations have pledged to divest, including the Episcopal Dioceses of California, Massachusetts and Nebraska. The University of California system sold $200 million in 2015 in endowment and pension fund holdings in coal and oil sands companies. Stanford unloaded its coal company investments in 2014.

Since 2013, Divest DU has been pushing for this change. The student-run group meets weekly during the school year and holds frequent rallies. They have collected 1,700 student signatures and 68 faculty signatures in support of their demands. The DU Faculty Senate has endorsed their proposal.

Divest DU’s efforts came to a head this year when they were invited to present at a DU Board of Trustees retreat in April. In response to the student presentation, the board agreed to carefully consider the issue and created a task force to study it. The goal was to examine the issue of fossil fuel divestment in an impartial manner and solicit a wide range of perspectives.

× Expand A group shot of Divest DU, a student club at the University of Denver which aims to have the University divest its endowment of fossil fuel companies stock. Back row, from left to right: Christian Donato, Callyn Gonzales, Jonah Howards and Danny Brown. The front row, left to right: Lori Scott, Carly LeRoy, Tina Payne and Lily Gross. Photo by Sara Hertwig

Dr. Jim Griesemer, Craig Harrison and Cathy Shopneck are the three trustees on the task force. The chair of the group is Dr. Griesemer, who is a Dean Emeritus and Professor of Management at DU’s Daniels College of Business.

Between July and October, the task force held seven public meetings and invited numerous individuals and organizations from both sides of the issue to speak. There were 16 separate presentations and 23 individual speakers, all of which were open to the public and also posted online.

“The public portion of the process has now concluded,” Dr. Griesemer said. “Over the next several months, the task force will consider all of the information received as we develop our report, which will be presented to the full DU Board of Trustees in January. At that point, the work of the task force will be complete and the final decision will be made by the full board of trustees.

While there is pressure to divest as substantial research links fossil fuel use to climate change, if the Board of Trustees does acquiesce, a precedent may be established that future demands receive the same consideration. Groups representing other social and political movements may be inclined to use like tactics to compel trustees to sell other endowment investments.

For more information on Divest DU, visit

http://divestdu.org.