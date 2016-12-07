Swallow Hill launches five-year strategic plan with Indigo Girls benefit concert

By Haines Eason

A sold-out Swallow Hill show at $175 a ticket? No way? Yes way. On Nov. 16 the Indigo Girls played to a full house at Swallow Hill’s 300-seat Daniels Hall. According to Swallow Hill CEO Paul Lhevine, the show was the soft-launch for Swallow Hill’s new five-year strategic plan, set to officially commence in January 2017. Lhevine and his colleagues’ hopes are sky high.

× Expand Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. Photo courtesy Swallow Hill.

“To put it in perspective, last year we had 150,000 visits, 90,000-plus concert goers, 50,000-plus music school attendees. The stake we’re putting in the ground is a pretty big stake. We’re saying we’re going to grow our business by over 50 percent; we’re going to add 100,000 visits, and 75,000 of those visits are going to be in our under-resourced communities.”

Lhevine says 6,000 of last year’s 50,000 music school attendee visits were in Denver’s under-resourced communities.

“So that looks like assemblies in K-12 spaces, it looks like after-school lessons,” he says. “This year we started taking our early childhood education work on the road. We’re up in Montbello, 97 percent free-and-reduced lunch, 95 percent kids of color, 70 percent English language learners. Great turnaround school, awesome story, and now we’re working with 64 kids [there] every week.”

The Indigo Girls benefit concert’s proceeds will go to fund Swallow Hill’s efforts in Montbello and similar communities.

For the Indigo Girls’ Emily Saliers, Swallow Hill’s ask made sense as Swallow Hill’s work with underserved youth fits perfectly with the Indigo Girls’ own beliefs.

“Amy and I support groups who bring music to the community as a rule of thumb. Using music as a tool for change is just part of what we love to do.”

Saliers says her high school music program was essential to her well being and success early on.

“When Amy and I were in High School together, music programs like chorus… Chorus was everything to me. I don’t know that I would have survived as well emotionally without music programs, and I know a lot of funding is cut all across the country for music programs.”

In the near term the Indigo Girls concert is the big fundraising splash, though Colorado Gives Day is on the horizon--Tuesday, Dec. 6, starting at 12a.m. If Swallow Hill’s work with underserved youth are of interest to you, visit coloradogives.org and consider giving that way. For more information on Swallow Hill’s outreach efforts, visit swallowhillmusic.org/denver-music-school/school-outreach/.