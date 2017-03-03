DPS to begin improvements thanks to $572 million bond measure

Denver voters approved a $572 million Bond in November to fund construction of new schools, additions to some existing buildings, installation of cooling systems at older buildings and a variety of safety and maintenance upgrades. The measure passed with over 65 percent voter approval.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) officials are gearing up to kick off the first round of projects, which will largely begin this summer. Approximately $70 million will be used for cooling enhancements for 79 DPS schools with limited or no air-conditioning. Roughly half of the district’s schools were constructed before 1969.

Because Denver property values have continued to rise and the school district was successful in refinancing higher interest rate bonds over the past two years, DPS was able to issue the newly authorized bonds without an increase to the bond fund mill levy that’s dedicated to the district’s general obligation bonds. Last year, the bond payment property tax rate was 10.25 mills. For fiscal year 2017, the tax rate for the bonds will be 9.383.

DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg said via email, “We are tremendously thankful to Denver voters for investing in great learning environments for our kids. We know there is strong excitement about our bond projects in many of our school communities. We're excited too! I wanted to share information about how we schedule these projects. Our academic calendars and Colorado weather mean that we have shorter construction windows. Within these windows, our scheduling considerations include first, how critical is the project to our students' safety and security? We also prioritize work in our high-needs schools and ensure that schools all over the city are receiving their improvements under the bond.”

Below is a list of some of the local schools receiving money for building improvements. It is not an exhaustive list. The dollars allocated are for direct construction costs and can only be used for these types of projects. There is also money for student technology devices. No bond funds can be used for items such as staff salaries and student programs. Each school has some discretion on how it can spend a portion of its money; options include classroom, restroom and common area upgrades.

South High School - $10.8 million

Located in Washington Park, South High was originally constructed at the beginning of the last century. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1992. Approximately 1,600 students attend the school, and it is slotted to receive a new cooling system. Other planned improvements include lighting and safety upgrades, a new boiler, hot water tank and piping and repair of exterior soffits and staircases.

"The entire south community is thrilled to be getting a cooling system," said South Principal Jen Hanson. "Our building is over 100 years old and one of the five hottest in DPS. In August, September and May, indoor temperatures regularly reach 95 degrees. Our teachers have been creative in trying to create comfortable classrooms by using fans and passing out ice, but being able to effectively cool the entire school will greatly enhance the learning environment for both students and staff."

George Washington High School - $7.7 million

GW is situated in the Virginia Vale neighborhood on Monaco Parkway, just off Leetsdale Drive. The Patriots will be getting a new cooling solution, an improved ventilation system and upgraded exterior lighting.

Place Bridge Early Learning Center - $7.7 million

Located at 7125 Cherry Creek N. Dr. on the eastern edge of Virginia Village, Place Bridge is an Early Childhood Education (ECE) through 8th grade school with approximately 1,000 students. A 150-seat ECE center will be constructed to expand ECE opportunities in the neighborhood, and is expected to be completed by 2020.

Girls Athletic Leadership School (GALS) - $5.2 million

GALS is currently a 6-11th grade school, but will welcome its first class of seniors this fall. It is housed at the old Del Pueblo Elementary School on Galapago Street at Eighth Avenue. Due to the bond money, the school will be able to build a new, 225-seat cafetorium and a multipurpose, high school athletic field.

“The addition to GALS will literally be a game changer for us," GALS Executive Director Carol Bowar. "We are in the fourth year of housing our growing middle and high school in this former elementary building. We are completely out of space and are adding another grade to our high school next year. We have added over 80 students to our rolls since moving in and will add an additional 75 next year alone. Physical environment and visual culture is an essential part of teaching and learning and shouldn’t be underestimated. We are so grateful to Denver voters for their belief in making our schools great and can’t wait to get started with the design!”

Hill Middle School - $4.87 million

Hilltop’s Hill Middle School is slated to receive money to improve its cooling system and ventilation systems, replace the fire alarm and detection system, install fire sprinklers, replace sewer components and repair exterior soffits.

Merrill Campus - $3.8 million

The Merrill Campus is located in Cory-Merrill. It includes Merrill Middle School and C3 Elementary; both are housed in the same building. The school is receiving funds to improve existing cooling and ventilation systems, make various ADA improvements, resurface the parking lot and replace its fire alarm and detection system.

Denver Language School - $3.13 million

The K-8 Denver Language School provides Spanish and Mandarin Chinese immersion in early grades. The school is slated to receive funding for a 100-seat addition at its Hilltop campus allowing the full K-5 program to be in one location. DLS will also upgrade their cooling and ventilation system, and the fire and alarm system will be replaced.

Slavens K-8 - $900,000

Located at 3000 S. Clayton St., just off of South University Boulevard, Slavens will be able to expand its student capacity by 50 seats due to an addition funded by bond money. It is also scheduled to receive an improved cooling and ventilation system.

For more information on the Bond measure and to track project status, please visit bond.dpsk12.org.