DSST-Byers robotics

By Caroline Schomp

The Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST-Byers) “Skybots” compare in intensity with any school sports team. But they compete with brains rather than brawn.

× Expand These middle school and high school freshmen DSST-Byers Skybots compete above their weight against predominantly high school teams. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

The Skybots placed second in the Rocky Mountain BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) robotics game at Metropolitan State University of Denver on Oct. 15, and third in an overall competition that included engineering documentation and marketing. They will go up against other winning teams at a regional competition Dec. 2-3 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. BEST is a nonprofit organization working to engage youth in science, technology, math and engineering. Participation is free.

The 17-student Skybots team is unique because members are middle schoolers and high school freshmen competing in a game called “Bet the Farm” against primarily high school students both at the Oct. 15 competition and at the upcoming Arkansas regionals.

Teams had only six weeks to build robots using identical materials. The robots have to be able to navigate a course which represents a farm. Within three minutes, teams work to score points by planting golf ball “seeds,” harvesting foam cylinders, whiffle balls and plastic mesh balls of “produce,” corralling small plastic pigs and turning on a valve.

The competitions are enough to bring onlooking crowds to bleachers, and anxious teams deck out in uniform colors. There are even play-by-play announcers. In the Oct. 15 competition, a field of 28 teams ran repeated rounds until just four teams remained. Between rounds, teams made adjustments and repairs in a “pit area.” Last year, the first year DSST-Byers competed, they finished first. This year, they placed second.

Beyond the game, all teams had to submit an engineering notebook documenting their design and construction process. As Rocky Mountain BEST President Carolyn Bauer observed, “In the real world, you’ll never have a successful project if you don’t write it down.”

To win the overall competition, teams also could build a booth and present a marketing plan before a panel of judges. The Skybots, who only competed in robotics last year, went all-in this year.

“After the local competition, we sat down and said we need to be on a par with the top teams. We have to have a mental goal,” said DSST-Byers parent and Team Leader, Thomas Roell.

Their efforts paid off. Principal Brad White said it shows DSST-Byers’ commitment to producing students who can excel in math and science but also communicate well and work collaboratively.

“The balance helps open it up to students who aren’t computer nerds,” including more girls and students of color, White added.

The Skybots team includes engineers who perfect the robot and document their process, programmers who craft and adjust the robot’s operating code and the team’s website (dsstbyersrobotics.org) and marketers responsible for the team’s booth and presentation. Keeping all students on track are five parent-mentors who acknowledge it’s been an intense three months with long afterschool hours. Parent-mentor Kristen Arigoni, who also organizes all afterschool activities at Byers, said Skybots takes more time than any other extracurricular program.

Competition Central is Room 107. The team’s engineers have mapped out a precise duplicate of the game course. Notes about strategy and performance statistics are posted on white boards, and one student explained their strategy was being revised based off new analytics.

Intense students cluster around one of their three robot prototypes, talking about how to improve the final one they’re building for Arkansas. The discussion is about the quality of wood that will work best in the school’s laser cutter. Roell focuses their attention on wheels and how to boost traction with less weight. It’s only 5:00p.m. and they’ll work until 8:00p.m.

In the lunchroom, two students wrestle with a professional-quality exhibit bought with money raised from sponsorships. Nearby, two boys work on the website. Team bios are up. They’re adding images.

“I think we should add a diary of what we’ve done every day,” says a boy named Anders.

At the next table, a boy and girl mull the marketing presentation, including team demographics, budget, the robot and their process.

“The original presentation was corrupted on my computer and we had to do it again,” a boy named Brent says.

This time they’ll store it in the Cloud to guarantee access.

Most striking is how adult and professional these young teenagers act and sound. There’s little horsing around, and their language could fit into any college—or even professional—setting.

Participating in BEST is giving them a head start on bright futures. Dr. Chad Harris, dean of the School of Professional Studies at MSU Denver, summed it up in his welcoming remarks at the local competition.

“Teamwork. Problem solving. Leadership. You can’t put a price tag on these qualities. They are going to lead Colorado into the future.”