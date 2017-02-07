The Profile's South Denver School Scoop, February 2017: DPS is the biggest!

By Linda Katchen, Ph.D.

According to The Colorado Department of Education (CDE), Denver Public Schools (DPS) is now the largest school district in the state. DPS grew to an enrollment of 91,132 students in 2016.

Colorado is among the lowest states in America for per-pupil-funding for students in public schools and is not keeping pace with inflation. Denver voters passed a bond and mill levy in November, which will add an additional $56 million to support Denver schools. According to DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg, the focus of funding in Denver will be on the classroom and giving schools flexibility to meet each school’s needs to maximize the benefit going to students. One of the first projects is to switch from fluorescent to LED lighting in the schools.

DPS began the Teacher Leadership and Collaboration Program in 2013 and it has now expanded to almost all of its schools. Teachers now receive their primary coaching support from effective teacher/team leaders who work in the same school. When rating their team leaders, 89 percent of teachers in DPS said that they were effective. Among the major benefits of this program is that team leaders know the school, the student populations and are able to model through their own instructional practices what effective teaching is. This program has gained national attention and DPS is modeling for others how an effective team process can benefit everyone.

Asbury Elementary, 1320 E. Asbury Ave., has developed partnerships with local businesses and service organizations, which provide an enriching learning environment, both within and outside the school. The PTSO works to maintain an overall community spirit because they believe that as a community, staff, student body and PTSO they are “100 percent Asbury,” a stronger, more productive and successful place for the good of all their students. One of the programs that Asbury implements is Dine Out for Asbury, where local restaurants donate a portion of the proceeds earned when Asbury families dine on specific dates. Another program is Hands Up for Children, which supports less fortunate families with basic needs, such as food and clothing.

U.S. Secretary of Education, John B. King, Jr., announced that Cory Elementary, 1550 S. Steele St., has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. It is one of only 279 public and private schools in the nation receiving this designation.

Schools are nominated for the award by the Colorado Department of Education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices. Cory has been named an Exemplary High Performing School, one of the top performing schools in the state.

The following staff members were able to represent Cory at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November: Jennifer Harris, Principal; Brendan Doyle and Kara Fuchs, first grade teachers; Angela Alexander, visual arts teacher: Dawn Miller, librarian; and Caleb Melamed, fourth grade literacy teacher. For more information: nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.

McKinley-Thatcher ECE-5, 1230 S. Grant St., is one of the smallest schools in DPS currently, with only one class per grade. McKinley-Thatcher is expanding by adding an addition to the building as they add an additional class, per grade, over the next years.

McKinley-Thatcher loves STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). This year, students explored how temperature affects mass, why autumn leaves change color and how earthworms help people compost. The school partners with the Greenway Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to educate children and adults about the ecology, history and importance of the South Platte River. All classes take annual South Platte River Environmental Education (SPREE) field trips to get hands-on learning experiences along the river.

There are many aspects of McKinley-Thatcher and the surrounding community that make it a desirable place for children. People who are interested in learning more about the school are invited to visit the school’s website: mckinleythatcher.com, call 720-424-5600 or attend a tour on Friday, Feb. 24, Mar. 24 or Apr. 28.

University Park Elementary, 2300 S. St. Paul St., is dedicated to the personalized learning of their students. In addition to traditional skills, University Park focuses on the skills necessary in the current world, such as creativity and innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving, communication, collaboration, global awareness, civic literacy and responsibility, among others.

The school hopes to help students become responsible for their own learning. For more information about University Park, call 720-424-5600.

Marcus Lindsay from South High, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., was chosen as this year’s 4A Player of the Year for football. He had an outstanding year, playing both offense and defense, and is being recruited by several colleges. He is also Player of the Year in the Mountain Conference and has been selected to represent South in the CHSAA /Senior Game in June.

The South Digital Media Club, sponsored by the University of Denver, was selected by the Executive Committee of Transportation Solutions Foundations for the Transportation Solutions Champion Award for excellence in increasing the use of alternative transportation for students through ongoing planning. The awards ceremony will be the morning of Thursday, Feb 23. Congratulations to the following students: Amran Muse, Seraphina Thiare, Fuwei Huang, Joe Zhou, Richard Boateng, Wolfred Karikari, Barikwa Deeya and Cesar Robles.