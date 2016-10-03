The Profile's South Denver School Scoop, October, 2016

By Linda Katchen, PhD.

October is here. Stores are full of costumes, Halloween decorations and bags of candy. Trees are losing or have lost their leaves. Days have less sunlight and longer nights. Hopefully most students are working hard during those long nights. In order to ensure these students have the tools they need to succeed, make sure you register to vote. Not only is this the year of a presidential election; Denver voters are being asked to vote for a bond and mill levy to support the schools. For more information, readers can go to bond.dpsk12.org.

If you’re a parent who’s looking for a new school for your student, DPS will be hosting a Great Schools Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Mile High Stadium. This is a good way for parents and students to learn more about Denver schools before the school choice process begins. Visit schoolchoice.dpsk12.org/greatschoolsexpo for more info.

Behind the scenes, CareerWise Colorado is building a statewide system of youth apprenticeships to create pathways for students to access high-demand, high-paying careers at leading Colorado companies. Student apprentices also work toward high school graduation and earn postsecondary credit, industry credentials or both in their chosen career path. CareerWise Colorado will launch 250 apprenticeships in 2017 in school districts in metro Denver and around the state. About 10 percent of students in their last two years of high school are expected to participate by 2027. For more information, go to careerwisecolorado.org.

University Park Elementary, 2300 S. St. Paul St., invites community members to join them on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, for a fun run and carnival. The run starts promptly at 11:30a.m. The Carnival runs 11:30a.m.-2:30p.m. University Park Elementary School holds this annual event every fall. A one mile run/walk kicks the morning off with the participants running around Observatory Park. Immediately following the run, the carnival starts on the blacktop and playground of the school. There will be games, bouncy castles, hamster balls, face painting, a balloon artist, prizes, food and fun. This is a community event and is lots of fun for everyone.

Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST): Byers, 150 S. Pearl St., has news to share with the Denver Community. DSST: Byers Middle School holds the No. 1 spot for CMAS math growth in Denver. DSST high schools also held three of the top seven spots for math growth and three of the top seven for English growth. DSSTs high schools made up four of Denver’s top five math proficiency scores on Colorado’s state test, the CMAS. Their high schools also made up four of the top eight combined math and English proficiency scores.

DSST states, “While we are excited about these results, we were also disappointed to see that they were not inclusive of all Denver students, including many of our students in grades eight and nine, who took advanced tests for their grade level, but were excluded from this year’s results. This particularly affects programs that are making strides to push their students to be as college ready as possible. DSST students made up 84 percent of all DPS 8th graders not included because they took an advanced test. As you can imagine, this greatly affects the inclusive nature of these results. We have been working in partnership with DPS to ask the Colorado Department of Education to make this data inclusive of all students.”

South High School, 1700 E. Tennessee Ave., offers a cross-cultural academic experience that challenges all students to attain the highest levels of academic success. Hailing from throughout Denver and across the globe, South’s student body meets in beautiful Washington Park to collaborate on mastering skills needed to excel in college and career.

South would like you to know the classes of 2015 and 2016 were all accepted into a college or university.

As one recent graduate stated, “I knew South was a cool school, but after being away in college, I realize the impact even more. I feel like I know something exquisite that my college peers won’t ever know. There is an undeniable value in being immersed with all different cultures from around the world. People are accepted. People are encouraged to push their own boundaries to become not only outstanding students, but extraordinary people.”

South High strongly believes in community engagement and has a robust Community Partnership Program which seeks out businesses and organizations to increase opportunities for community stakeholders to become part of the education support system for South. As this program has grown, South has seen more career speakers in its classrooms, more in-the-field experiences at job sites, more tours of businesses and more community service opportunities for its students.

Because of their Partnership Program, South is able to connect to our community and we are building future leaders together! Want to be a part of this amazing community? Contact Karen Duell, South’s Community and Family Liaison at Karen_Duell@dpsk12.org.

Enjoy October … it is a boo-tiful month!