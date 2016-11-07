The Profile's South Denver School Scoop, November, 2016

By Linda Katchen, Ph.D.

Big news to share first: on Oct. 21 Malala Yousafzai, the 19-year-old winner of the Nobel Prize, paid a surprise visit to South High School!

South hosts a newcomer program, a program for refugee students recently arrived to Denver. More than 60 countries are represented in the school's halls.

This will be Malala's only speaking engagement in the United States this year.

Jen Hanson, principal of South, was contacted by the Colorado Refugee Office which recommended South submit a special program proposal to the Malala Fund in order to get Malala to come to the school. The proposal had to be kept a secret.

× Expand Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin, in the South High School library speaking to South students. Malala made a surprise visit there on Oct. 21. Photo by Lance McClure.

Hanson said that circumstances were “serendipitous.” The South Student Board had planned an assembly to further their goal of integrating the students and families into the school and the community. Principal Hanson was able to bring Malala to speak at this assembly after three South students shared their stories.

Students Shambel Zeru, Jeneba Berety and Tulu Chev, juniors and seniors, spoke of fleeing from Eritrea, Sierra Leone and Cambodia to Thailand.

These students recounted witnessing atrocities, experiencing abuse and having to live on the move without a secure place which they could call home.

All three students stressed how much they value the opportunity to get an education.

Malala was shot in the face by a Taliban gunman on a school bus in Pakistan because she wanted to get an education. She was taken to England for medical treatment. She is now fully recovered and continues to push for girls to have a chance to go to school.

At South, she spoke to the entire student body and met with a group of 15 students afterwards.

According to Ms. Hanson, Malala was incredibly generous with herself and her time. She posed for pictures and ate lunch with students. She signed books. Students were encouraged to ask themselves how they can impact positive change in the world.

What a wonderful opportunity for the South community to have Malala come to the school!

How appropriate the timing of Malala's visit: fall, and November especially, when we spend time thinking about and counting our blessings. One of the major blessings that our children have is that all of them, boys and girls, have the opportunity to get a free education. Not all countries provide this for their children. As parents and community members, it is important to remind ourselves of the opportunities this offers our children and how all of us have a responsibility to support our schools. Remember to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the schools, the community and our country.

Speaking of supporting our schools, Pearl Wine Company is hosting their First Anniversary Tasting, a fundraiser for local schools, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 5:00-8:30p.m. at DU’s Joy Burns Center, 2044 E. Evans Ave. Light appetizers and wine samples will be provided, as well as special event pricing on wines and spirits. Most importantly, 100 percent of ticket sales go directly to schools. Spread the word—the more the merrier! For full details and to purchase tickets, please see the Pearl Wine Company’s website: pearlwinecompany.com.

Denver Public Schools is offering several activities for students and parents in November. On Thursday, Nov. 3, DPS is presenting a Family Leadership Institute 9:00a.m.-12:30p.m. at the PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St. Topics covered will include: how to set a vision and clear expectations at home for your child’s education, how to help outline a vision for your school and how to define college and career readiness for your child. There is no cost to participate in this program. Interpreters, meals and childcare for children, ages 3 to 12, will be provided at no cost. To register or to get more information, contact the Family Empowerment Team: Lilian_Pacheco@dpsk12.org or go to face.dpsk12.org and search “family leadership institute.”

Parents, if you are trying to determine what school is the best choice for your child, you are going to want to attend the Great Schools Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:00-8:00p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Expo attendees will be able to visit with representatives from DPS elementary, middle and high schools to find a great school for their students.

Principals, teachers and students from all DPS schools, including traditional, charter, magnet and pathways schools, will be present. Learn more about programs and resources available to DPS families, including the School Choice enrollment process, transportation and more. An additional bonus is families will be able to use the stadium seats to look out onto the football field. Attendees park for free in Lots C or J on the west side of the stadium. Enter at Gate 2.

South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., continues to be highly regarded as a top choice in Denver and is seeing more visitors who want to know more about and become part of the South community. South offers 20 Advanced Placement Courses and over 30 Honors Courses, allowing its 1,600 students the opportunity to take rigorous courses as they pursue their college goals. South’s Athletic Program continues to grow and offers 23 varsity sports, including many JV and C teams. Currently, South’s 4A Football Team is ranked no. 1 in the state!

Continuing with extracurriculars, two South students have been selected to the Federal Reserve Student Board of Directors: Yanique (Nick) Borne and Asiyah Shabazz. The 10th District (Kansas City Federal Reserve) has a student board in five regional locations, including Denver. This is a very prestigious honor for these students that will help prepare them to become knowledgeable citizens by increasing their understanding of economic, financial and occupational topics through collaboration with peers and executive level business leaders.

It is noteworthy for students at South to be engaged with an organization that supports their academic excellence and also embraces the diversity that strengthens and enriches its community. More information about the student board can be found at: kansascityfed.org. Search “student board.”

Such great achievements are all the more special when you learn a little about South students. To learn more about South’s refugee population, go view an interview with Shambel Zeru at cpr.org (search “Colorado high schooler advocates for refugees” there). Zeru went to the District of Columbia recently to advocate for more resources to help refugees in the U.S. The video is extremely compelling.

South High recently drew the attention of Denver’s highest official: Mayor Michael Hancock stopped in for a visit accompanied by DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg. Both came and spoke about equity to South students in civics classes on October 12. This was a great opportunity to hear from city leaders. For a video of the visit go to vimeo.com and search “Denver South what is equity.”

The fall calendar at South High School continues to fill up with events. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:00-8:00p.m., South is proud to offer Showcase Night to current 8th graders and their parents. This event will present South through the perspectives of administrators, faculty, parents and students. A Q&A time will be available for attendees, as well as a physical tour of the building. Come and see why South sends students to top-tier colleges, hear about the amazing athletic programs and student activities and see why current students and parents love South High School.

South arts are also hitting high notes. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:00p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2:00p.m., South students will present Dark of the Moon by Howard Richardson and William Berney in the South High School Theater. Tickets are $10, $5 for DPS students with a student ID. Dark of the Moon is a tale of star-crossed lovers in the Appalachian Mountains. A witch-boy in love with a human girl must fight the opinion of the town, as well as his very nature, to be with his ladylove. The play contains adult themes and is dark in tone but is very dramatic and compelling. Starring Mia Kopera and Aidan Waal, Dark of the Moon showcases the tremendous talent of South High Student Theater. This play is not recommended for young children.

Looking ahead to December at South: On Thursday, Dec. 1, 5:30-6:30p.m., there will be an Art Display in the Community Room, room 105. Also, the choir concert happens that day in the auditorium at 6:30p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the community is invited to join the school and donate blood as South hosts a Bonfils Blood Drive in the lobby of the main gym.

South is proud to be part of the greater Denver community and invites others to join them. Community members are encouraged to come to South to see what a great school it is.

McKinley-Thatcher, 1230 S. Grant St., is hosting its autumn book fair Monday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 3. The book fair is a great fundraiser for the school and classroom libraries and a wonderful place to start holiday shopping! For full details, go to mckinleythatcher.com.

We wish all readers and community members a wonderful Thanksgiving on November 24th!