The Profile's South Denver School Scoop, December 2016

By Linda Katchen, Ph.D.

November is a month when people focus on all the things for which they are grateful. DPS schools are surely grateful to Denver voters for passing the bond and mill levy funding measures on November’s ballot. To find out more about how the money will be used, go to bond.dpsk12.org. Voters can get involved by serving on the community oversight committee or joining the groups that will weigh in on spending in their schools.

Continuing in the gratitude vein, from Oct. 3 through 8, nearly 1,600 DPS students from 20 different elementary schools received clothing, books and dental health kits thanks to Operation School Bell. Operation School Bell began over 50 years ago as a one-woman-effort to provide clothing for disadvantaged children and is “the signature philanthropic program” of the Assistance League. Operation School Bell partnered with Kmart to serve the needs of students, and over 5,000 books were distributed during the week. Special $80 gift cards were also given to families to purchase school uniforms, shoes and books.

Next up: nearly 2,000 DPS students, families, school leaders and educators attended the 2016 Great Schools Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The event, which kicked off the research portion of the 2017-18 SchoolChoice process, gave families a one-stop shopping experience with representatives from DPS elementary, middle and high schools. The DPS Office of Choice and Enrollment Services held information sessions on the SchoolChoice process for families. Denver families will now begin the challenge of narrowing their lists of potential school choices. Resources such as the DPS Great Schools Enrollment Guide will be available soon in schools and online. Families are encouraged to start their search at their own neighborhood school and to begin scheduling individual school visits.

The SchoolChoice application process runs from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, when students and families will rank their top five school preferences on the SchoolChoice form. The form will be available online via the DPS Parent Portal and at all DPS schools. For more information, call 720-423-3493, email schoolchoice@dpsk12.org or visit schoolchoice.dpsk12.org.

McKinley-Thatcher Elementary, 1230 S. Grant St., is proud to be one of the few schools to partner with a local gym, e3 Fitness, for free, after-school physical education programs. The gym runs the Boom Hour Program for all students to participate in physical fitness and sports activities. McKinley-Thatcher students really enjoy the chance to exercise their bodies and their minds with professional fitness instructors!

McKinley-Thatcher is also celebrating over 30 years of partnership with the Greenway Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to educate children and adults about the ecology, history, and importance of the South Platte River. All classes take annual South Platte River Environmental Education (SPREE) field trips to get hands-on learning experiences in parks along the river. The first field trip to the South Platte was in 1982. Students and teachers love the opportunity to explore Denver’s natural environments and their value to the community.

University Park Elementary, 2300 S. St. Paul St., created a wellness program to encourage healthy eating and physical activity at school and at home. The program is designed around the belief that health and well-being are integrally linked to their academic achievements and their future health and wellness. University Park uses a set of healthy food guidelines for classrooms and the lunchroom to encourage healthy eating. The lunchroom is a “from scratch kitchen” that makes lunches onsite and incorporates fruits and vegetables that are grown in its school garden. University Park has several events during the year to promote physical activity.

This spring, the school will launch its first ever Wellness Fair. University Park also has a backpack program, allowing students in need to take home nutritious foods weekly, thanks to a partnership with several community vendors, including Sprouts, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Panera, Vitamin Cottage, Whole Foods and Great Harvest Bread Company. If you are looking for a school for your children next year and would like to learn more about University Park, please consider attending a school tour on Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9 at 9:15a.m. and 2:30p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 from 9-11:00a.m., and Fridays Jan. 20 and 27 at 9:15a.m. and 2:30p.m. To register for a school tour, please contact the school at 720-424-3410.

Slavens K-8, 3000 S. Clayton, has adopted the “Leader in Me” program in order to educate the whole child. The whole child deals with academics and personal development. Students are encouraged to be leaders, make choices, make mistakes, reflect on their mistakes and try again. Students at each level take risks with their leadership skills. The “Leader in Me” program focuses on seven habits that students can practice in all aspects of their lives.

The first news out of South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana, is that the football team had a great season despite a tough loss to Windsor High School in the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs. The Rebels spent most of the season in the no. 1 spot, and students and faculty expect another good run next year.

× Expand South High Rebels in action against Windsor. Photo by Jennifer Turner.

On the academic side, South students are being accepted to top-tier colleges as fall carries into winter. News of early college acceptance has many seniors quite happy.

South's graduation rate has climbed to 80 percent, a rate higher than many schools and higher than the state average.

As a testament to that good news, enrollment from the surrounding Wash Park neighborhoods has grown more than 30 percent than in previous years and continues to show South is a top choice in DPS.

As ever, South is thrilled to be a cross-global and cross-cultural hub. As Principal Hanson states, “There’s not another high school like it in the State of Colorado!”

To keep up with news and highlights at South, please visit denversouth.org.