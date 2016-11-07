November family-friendly activities around town

By Amanda Ford and Jennifer Turner

The leaves are falling and the temperatures are dropping—it’s officially fall. As Denver metro residents, we value an active and outdoors lifestyle year-round, and are always looking for fun, family friendly events to keep us busy and entertained. Just in time for the holidays, here are a few family-friendly events to enjoy, no matter your spending limit:

Free Festivities

Rake Up Colorado

Spend quality time with your family while giving back to the community. Volunteers of America-Colorado hosts a variety of free, volunteer opportunities the whole family can participate in. Bundle up the kids and assist limited-income seniors rake leaves throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties. Ask nicely and you might even get to jump in the leaf piles!

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:00a.m.-3:00p.m.

Cost: Free.

To volunteer, families or individuals can contact VoA at 303-297-0408, ext. 13130, or jstutzman@voacolorado.org.

Father and daughter enjoy their time together at The Teaching Kitchen. Photo courtesy Denver Children's Museum at Marisco Campus.

Distribute Thanksgiving Dinner Basket projects

Each year, Volunteers of America gives out between 1,500-2,000 Thanksgiving dinner baskets to families around the Denver Metro Area. Families can also deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors on Thanksgiving Day. It usually takes one to two hours to complete. If they can’t help on Thanksgiving Day, substitute drivers are needed the following Friday and Saturday to fill in for regular volunteers who may be taking the holiday weekend off.

“We have about 17,000 volunteers throughout the year and a lot of them volunteer during the holiday season,” said Rachel Allnutt, the Program Coordinator for Youth and Family Volunteers.

“It’s important for families to volunteer together, especially during the holidays, because it gives the family a chance to spend quality time together doing something meaningful and important," she adds. "Volunteering is a great chance to teach kids about empathy and having compassion for your fellow man.

"You can use your experiences to have some meaningful conversations with your children about what it means to help those less fortunate than you and how giving back can impact everyone (including them!) in big ways.”

When: Monday, Nov. 21.

Cost: Free.

To sign up to deliver with Meals on Wheels, families or individuals should contact the Meals on Wheels Volunteer Coordinator, Emily at 303-297-0408 or ejones@voacolorado.org.

Downtown Denver Grand Illumination

As part of Downtown Denver's Winter in the City program, Downtown Denver's Grand Illumination event creates a magical experience for families and groups of all ages to enjoy.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:00p.m. Light Exhibition runs through the end of December.

Cost: Free.

Southwest Rink at Skyline Park

Every year, nearly 60,000 people visit the Southwest Rink at Skyline Park in Downtown Denver. Skate circles around your friends and family members, or fall in style, all while listening to live music and indulging in free hot cocoa. The rink is a great opportunity for Denver residents and visitors to enjoy the magic of winter in the city. Weekly programs provide several opportunities for lessons, free skate rentals and fun programs.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22-Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Where: Arapahoe & 16th.

Cost: Free, just pay $2 ski rental fee, or bring your own.

More Family Outings

Great Candy Run 5K

Voted best 5K for kids two years running by Competitor Magazine, the Great Candy Run 5K is the perfect opportunity to spend time outside as a family, teach your kids the importance of physical activity and treat yourself to a little something sweet.

Balloon artists, face painting, bubbles galore and live music are also a part of the event. Prize money and awards will be handed out to the top male and female finishers in the different age groups.

“The Great Candy Run sees around 6,000 participants each year, including 2,500 kids who are usually running in their first 5K,” said race director, Lonnie Sommers. “This is the perfect opportunity to get off the couch and interact as a family, with other families, while supporting the Fetal Health Foundation.”

When: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8:30a.m.- noon.

Where: Washington Park, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave.

Cost: $40 for adults, $30 for kids 12 years old and under.

Holiday Teaching Kitchen Classes

Get your kids excited to help out in the kitchen on Thanksgiving day by attending a Teaching Kitchen class at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus.

“Our Teaching Kitchen is amazing,” said Zoe Ocampo, Associate Director of Marketing and Membership, Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus.

“We aspire to create an environment of empowerment in the kitchen for both adults and children," she says. "We also aim to empower adults as they relate to their children in the kitchen.”

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, Sunday, Nov. 27 10:00a.m.-noon and 2:00-4:00p.m.

Where: Teaching Kitchen at Children’s Museum of Denver, Marsico Campus, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr.

Cost: Fee-based workshops—tickets start at $10 per member and $20 per non-member.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

A holiday mash-up for the entire family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary re-imagining of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic that debuted in Washington in 2014.

Set on New Year’s Eve, Maria-Clara is kidnapped by a gang wearing mouse ears. She is saved by Myron the Nutcracker, a lowly nut cart owner. They are joined by a diverse group of revellers who have unique street interpretations on the traditional Pas-de-deux, Russian Dancers and Dance of the Flowers.

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7:30p.m.

Where: Buell Theater.

Cost: Tickets starting at $135

Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Gardens

A seasonal favorite, enjoy thousands of twinkling lights throughout the Gardens. Entertainment presented on select evenings.

“Blossoms of Light at the Gardens’ York Street location is a beloved holiday tradition,” said Erin Bird, Communications Manager at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

“The Gardens glow with thousands of twinkling LED lights including in the popular O’Fallen Perennial Walk, Romantic Gardens and elegant Japanese Garden," she says. "We are excited to unveil new digital projections at the historic Waring House and holographic illusions in Marnie’s Pavilion in partnership with AtmosFX.”

The illuminated walk takes 25 to 45 minutes from start to finish, which is just the right amount of time for families with short-attention-span children.

There are also strollers and wheelchairs available on a first-come-first-serve basis. See the information desk on arrival. And, of course, Blossoms of Light is ADA accessible.

If you want to grab a bite at the Gardens, Offshoots Café will be open until 9 p.m.

When: Nov. 25-Jan. 1.

Where: 1007 York St., Denver.

Cost: $8-$13, price varies by night. Children two and under are free.