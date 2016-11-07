The Profile's Gardening column, November 2016

By Joan Hinkemeyer

November seems to be merely a muted cousin of colorful October, but the landscape’s soft shades of beige and brown offer a sense of tranquility after a long growing season. Now nature slowly draws the curtain on her colorful production from last month.

Just as a silent theater is cleaned and slowly readied for the next performance, so too is nature resting before the next performance. November is not a month of death, as some feel; it is merely a transitional month for nature to move from one season to the next.

We gardeners should take a cue from nature and seek our own slower pace. Although plants have ceased upward growth, they have turned their energies below ground. We, too, can calmly use November’s short days and long nights to recharge our own batteries.

Although November can be bitterly cold and snowy, in Colorado it also may offer dry sunny days. Grab those days for final outdoor cleanups. They will exercise your flagging muscles and save you time in the spring when too many chores await.

Continue leaf raking, mulch where needed, do a final lawn trimming and be certain you’ve planted all your spring bulbs. Few things raise spirits faster than planting, especially planting something that will bloom in just a few short months.

This calm month also offers an opportunity to quietly assess our own landscapes and gardens. What were the successes? Failures? What situations were weather-related (hail) and out of our control? What changes will we make in the spring?

Write your observations to jog your memory months from now and then attach them to the March pages of your 2017 calendar. Since enthusiasm often overshadows common sense when spring fever attacks, these written notes will ease our planting decisions.

Q: My son saved some of our beans that dried in the pod, and he wants to plant them. Will these ever germinate?

A: Of course, but not now. Traditionally, gardens and landscapes were the result of seeds saved and exchanged. One of my grandmothers who lived on a remote (to me) farm had paper bags and glass jars filled with seeds for her annual plantings.

Put the seeds in a jar or dish and leave the uncovered container on a shelf until spring. Since your son is young, he might enjoy watching a few seeds germinate in a glass of water. Try this in March when the light is stronger; otherwise, plant the seeds normally in soil in mid-May.

Q: Our apartment manager gave me one of the containers of coleus that was outside our building all summer. I have the container in my single west window and I water regularly, but the plants are dying.

A: Break off about five inches of a few of the healthiest looking stems and place in a glass of water ASAP. Hopefully, there is still life in the stems. After a month or so, depending on light, they will produce tiny white roots. Don’t be impatient. Plants require light, and your plants suffer from November’s short days and from the natural light variation between outdoors and indoors. A final caution: don’t place your coleus next to a window now because the cold glass also will harm the plants.

Leave these cuttings in water all winter and try planting in soil in late March or early April.

Q: We lost all of our year-old trees from last spring’s unseasonal temperatures and moisture extremes. How do people manage to grow trees around here?

A: We cross our fingers, chant, burn incense and dance around our trees during the full moon. Then we throw our bodies around them whenever there is a storm.

Seriously though, our always erratic springs have increased in intensity and duration, thus challenging even the hardiest plants. Once, Denver was a high desert devoid of trees except along waterways. Some fear that we are returning to that state.

In the meantime, wrap the bark of young trees (nurseries carry inexpensive tree wrap) for three or four years. This will lessen the impact both of sunscald and of violent weather shifts in spring. Buy your trees from a reputable nursery and have them planted by professionals to lessen risk.

Q: Gardening friends tend to give me Christmas cactus for my November birthday. I now have lots, but they don’t always re-bloom. What’s the secret?

A: First of all, happy birthday, and what nice friends you have! These plants are not really cacti but epiphytes and they, unlike most plants, bloom when daylight lessens.

Place your plants in a totally dark area (i.e. basement window) for 10-12 hours each night and reduce watering. Move plants to a cool lighted area when full buds emerge. Enjoy.

Regardless of the quality and quantity of your harvest this year, give thanks for the bounty each tiny seed produced, and be grateful for the opportunity to garden. Then, use November to share a quiet time as poet Nancy Wood did:

We do not speak, because the / Voices are within us, / It is our quiet time / We rest with all of nature.

To a peaceful November.

Joan Hinkemeyer is a long-time gardener from a family of green-thumbers. She was an estate gardener in Beverly Hills, California and had her own landscape consulting business for over 20 years.