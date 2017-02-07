Profile Gardening, February 2017: a winter worm bin project

By Liz N. Clift

Winter Project: Worm Bins

This winter, I made vermicomposting my garden project. Vermicomposting—or composting with worms—is something I put off for a long time.

I made excuses: I didn’t have a place to put the worm castings that would eventually be produced because of apartment living. I didn’t know if I would stay in a city or town for more than a year. I didn’t know if it would smell. I didn’t know if my roommates would reject the idea of having some worms worming about in a bin in our living room.

But in September, I began a permaculture design course, and in December, as part of the course, I won a DIY worm bin made out of a large storage tub that had some holes drilled in the top (so the worms get oxygen) and the rough edges filed down to ensure that any worms who climb the edges of the bin don’t become injured.

I was immediately smitten with my worms, which were already busy composting some leaves collected from someone’s alley, a few handfuls of dried llama poop and some shredded lettuce. As they compost, they are leaving behind castings, which I will later be able to use for starts or to enrich the soil of my garden. Castings are filled with important plant nutrients, including phosphates, nitrates and trace minerals like copper and zinc.

The worms in a worm bin are red worms, which can tolerate warmer soil temperatures than some other earthworms. Red worms—also called red wigglers—can double their population roughly every 90 days, and when things are just feeling a bit too crowded, they will slow down reproduction. In this way, the worms can maintain some sort of balance in their ecosystem and you don’t really have to worry about having too many worms (and, you can always divide up your worm bin and gift one to a friend).

Since I still don’t have very many worms, I am careful not to feed them too much “green” stuff. If you’re familiar with composting, you know that green materials are things like lettuce, apples, bananas, coffee grounds, etc. When the balance of the system is off and there aren’t enough “brown” materials—such as dried leaves and shredded newspaper—the worm bin will start to smell, as anaerobic processes take over. For me, right now, this means I’m feeding the worms roughly once a week and not a lot at a time.

Permaculture encourages us to accept feedback in any of its forms, and if, for example, you have a worm bin that starts to smell, that is a form of feedback. You can help balance the system by adding more brown material (and double-checking that you haven’t added anything that needs special conditions to safely compost, due to risk of pathogens). So far, I’ve been lucky. My worm bin hasn’t started to smell.

But, I did realize one week that my worms were too cold. I went to feed them, and they were clustered together on the side of the bin closer to the heating vent. They do this to help stay warm when soil conditions are too cold. Worms like soil to be between about 55 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. If it’s much hotter or colder, their reproduction will slow down and they can die if the temperature is too extreme.

I moved their bin a bit closer to the vent and the problem was solved. I’ve also had the worms try to escape because I got their bedding too moist (oops!). I discovered that when I went to feed them and several were heading toward the holes drilled near the upper edges of the bin. Fortunately, so far, the worms have done pretty well and my roommates have been nearly as interested in them as I am, or they have at least pretended to be when I’m talking excitedly about the worms, which is practically the same thing.

I’ll be able to use the worm castings for starts (even if I didn’t have a yard or garden space, I could do this by mixing a 4:1 ratio of potting soil to worm castings for starts, or any other household plant) and I plan to place some of it over my garden as I prepare it this spring. Since castings are especially dense in nutrients and minerals that plants love—and need to survive—this will hopefully help me have a healthier garden.