The Profile's Gardening Column, January 2017: Goodbye and Hello

It is with sadness we must wish our longtime Gardening Columnist Joan Hinkemeyer farewell. As Joan will relate, it's time for her to head off to other pursuits. Below, we introduce you to a new columnist who will try to fill Joan's shoes. We know we speak for all readers when we say Joan will be deeply missed.

Dear Readers,

I’m using this departure from my usual gardening format to announce my retirement. After 37 years of trying to stay abreast of environmental and horticultural changes, I’ve decided to recycle my gardening gloves, retire my favorite trowel and close my computer.

Like many of you, I’ve seen Denver shift from seas of green lawns with water running down streets, to a city of interesting, diversified natural landscaping and a proliferation of community gardens.

It’s been the continuing reader support and enthusiasm that has kept me eager to approach each new column. Thank you and may the new light of January bring renewed enthusiasm for another growing year.

Joan Hinkemeyer

Editor's note:

As promised above, we have a new columnist to introduce to you: Liz Clift. Liz is an exceedingly active community member who we know will bring a diverse and interesting array of topics to the table.

At a recent holiday party, I made a point of asking people what they did aside from work. People paused, before answering with a hobby or an explanation about the book they were reading, or ways they participate in the community.

If you asked me the same thing, I might respond that I’m enrolled in a Permaculture Design Course through the Denver Permaculture Guild and that my introduction to permaculture came through a season spent helping on a Catholic Worker farm in Iowa my last year of grad school.

Maybe I’d say that I spend my Mondays, before work, volunteering at a soup kitchen. I’ve done this almost every week since August 2013. We might talk about homelessness in Denver or maybe we’d discuss food waste and insecurity in this country, the options that exist for redistributing food, and ways to reduce how much goes into the landfill. I would ask if you know about Denver Food Rescue, an organization which uses bikes to move surplus food from grocery stores and other suppliers to low-income communities with limited access to fresh and healthful foods. I volunteered on one of their bike shifts for about a year, and have written grants for them.

If I knew we were both interested in gardening, I might tell you about my indoor greenhouse that’s growing garlic and a variety of herbs and microgreens, or how I recently started vermicomposting. I would ask what you’re most excited for in the coming growing season.

I could tell you I moved to Denver three-and-a-half years ago and when I moved here, it was the fourth state I’d lived in in three years. I might say that this is the first place I’ve lived since 2011 where I felt a sense of community.

For me, community is built both with people and place. The places I’ve felt most attached to have been the places where I’ve been able to raise a garden (or help on a farm). I’ve felt most at home in places where I can build networks of others who care about social and environmental justice and when people within those networks will challenge me to care more about people and the earth.

I’d try to tell you one of these things, because it is easier to find commonality—and community—when we move beyond small talk. I look forward to moving in community with you.