Profile Gardening: March is good for starts

With a handful of deceptively warm days in February, it’s tempting to believe winter’s over. On one of those warm nights, I sat with a friend at my kitchen table. Between us, we spread packets of seeds, plotting which ones we might exchange with each other, which could go to the GrowHaus’ seed swap on March 11, and which I could trade with others who also plunge their hands into the dirt in the spring so that they can harvest vegetables, flowers and greens most of the year.

It didn’t help that some early indicators of spring—like trees starting to bud out—were evident or that the garlic I started inside, under a grow light last fall, looks green and beautiful. After growing up in a part of the country where daffodils are already pushing shoots, it’s hard to hold onto the idea that March is the snowiest month in Colorado.

And the snow is not the powdery snow that’s easy to shovel, that squeaks when you walk. Instead, most March snow is heavy, wet snow—the type you spend a few minutes outside in and it fills your pockets and your hood and you arrive wherever you’re going completely soaked. It’s the type of snow that’s hard on seedlings, and sometimes on trees. This slushy snow, however, is great for building up needed ground moisture after a relatively dry winter.

That night, after my friend and I finished talking about seeds and gardens, I sorted seeds into groups: plants that would like to start inside, plants that can start straight outside earlier in the season and plants that would like to be seeded outside later. I checked on my worm castings, which I will use in a 1:4 combination with sterilized potting soil for my starts.

For starts, I’ll place the worm castings at the bottom of my planting containers and then place sterilized soil on top. The importance of using sterilized soil that drains well and doesn’t contain a lot of material that will decompose into a thick muck is something I’ve only understood recently. Non-sterilized soil increases the risk of introducing fungi, pathogens, or weed seeds that can negatively impact seeds and starts. If you use a lot of material that is still decomposing, your soil won’t drain well enough and your seeds will drown or suffocate.

Some people like to create their own seed start soil mixes, but I prefer to purchase mine (in no small part because I don’t have a great way to sterilize soil in the sun). Once I’ve purchased it, and I’m ready to start my seeds, I dampen the soil so it will have even moisture and so the seeds are less likely to drift deeper, which can happen when you plant seeds and then water afterward.

With worm castings at the bottom of the container(s) I plan to start my seeds in, I add the dampened soil and tamp it down gently with my hands to remove air pockets. This is important because while I want to be gentle enough that I don’t compress the soil, I also don’t want air pockets. Roots will stop when they reach air pockets. I then add seeds, erring on the side of planting the seeds in too shallow a hole, rather than one that is too deep.

Then, it’s time to wait. I want to make sure the soil stays moist without being wet. Wet soil can cause the seeds to suffocate or drown (tiny gnats flying about your starts or browning leaves are indicators your plants are downing). The amount I’ll need to water depends on the composition of the start I’ve used, if my plants are on a heating mat, under a grow lamp or in a sunny window, how dry my house is and various other factors.

As someone who tends to overwater, it’s best for me to add water to a tray beneath my starting containers (which have holes at the bottom to ensure proper drainage) and allow water to move upward through dry soil, especially once the plants have sprouted.

March is a particularly good month for starting plants indoors in our bioregion, so I imagine many of us will be doing just that. This month, I’ll be starting chamomile, carrots, chard, at least one pea, leeks, beets, and tomatoes; as well as tending to the microgreens that I periodically grow indoors year-round.

Liz Clift has led youth gardening courses, volunteered on a Catholic Worker farm, helped begin a community garden, and currently works at a restoration ecology firm. She has written for the Southern Poverty Law Center, literary journals, and websites.