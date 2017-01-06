Cherry Creek Greenway improvements on horizon at long last

Remember the Cherry Creek Greenway recommendations included in the Denver’s 2012 Cherry Creek Area Plan? A public-private partnership is moving forward with a study on building on and making them a reality, improving access, safety and public use in and between the green space and the Cherry Creek area.

The Cherry Creek Area Business Alliance has partnered with The Greenway Foundation and Denver Parks and Recreation, and has raised $125,000 to fund an implementation plan study, which is expected to be finished in October.

“The goal is to find ways to integrate the Cherry Creek area and the users of the greenway,” said Jeff Shoemaker, Executive Director of The Greenway Foundation. “And how to design that so there’s some synergy between natural amenities and the businesses and community.”

The end result will be a multi-year game plan for city approval, a rough cost estimate and potential sources of funding, both public and private.

“No way on its own Parks and Rec would be able to find funding for this,” said Shoemaker.

Public input will drive the design.

“This is intended to be a bottom-up process,” not decided by and implemented by the city, said Shoemaker. “It’s completely the opposite. This is your neighborhood, your business community. What do you want to see, or not want to see, in the creek?”

To find that out, three comment-gathering walking tours were held in late October, and the first public outreach meeting took place in early December; additional public meetings are planned for late February or early March, and June.

The first meeting attracted more than 60 individuals, a variety of residents and business people, according to Shoemaker.

“It was a thinking session. We had maps of the areas, sticky notes; people wrote on the plan.”

Participants said they wanted to make the creek more accessible and “boatable”—usable by kayaks and canoes.

“A big issue was to rethink the trail system for all users—to make it safer,” Shoemaker said, referring to conflicts arising with heavy use. “Another one was to look at existing park spaces and find a way to make them better, engageable for residents.”

“Look at the huge number of apartments on Steele. We need to find a way to make them [the parks] more efficient and beneficial for residents.”

The final takeaway was to find ways to improve connections between the shopping center and the creek—as built, the mall’s parking garage, and not the entrance, faces the creek.

Shoemaker credits the Alliance for “leading the charge” on the timing and funding of the study. It raised $100,000 from businesses and individuals, some outside of the Cherry Creek area. Donors are eligible for the state’s Enterprise Zone Tax Credits.

“The other $25,000 was a contractual set of funds from Denver Parks and Recreation to The Greenway Foundation for one section of the creek,” he said.

For more information, or to provide comments for the implementation plan, visit cherrycreekgreenway.com, or contact Jeff Shoemaker at jeff.shoemaker@greenwayfoundation.org or 303-818-8078.