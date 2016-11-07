A Representative View, November 2016

By Wayne New, Denver City Council, District 10

In September, Mayor Hancock referred the proposed 2017 City budget for City Council review and discussion with City management staff. The City is required to have an annual balanced budget, and this year the budget will total $1.9 billion. The 2017 general operating budget will be $1.3billion of this total and reflects a 4.5 percent increase over the 2016 revised budget.

The Enterprise Funds (see footnote) comprise the $600 million difference. The general operating budget is approximately 65 percent labor cost, which represents 12,400 permanent and temporary employees for 2017. The final 2017 budget will be approved by City Council in November.

Some key 2017 City budget highlights were:

Public Safety—addition of 48 new police officer positions and 100 new recruits; body camera expansion for off-duty officers and warrant-serving sheriff’s deputies.

Public Works—increase of street paving funds to pave 50 additional paved street miles compared to the number of 2016 paved streets.

Homelessness—replacement of the Peoria emergency shelter (300-plus homeless capacity); additional funds to double the number of outreach staff; new circulator transportation system to transport homeless from specific locations to shelters.

Permit and Inspections—13 additional staff members to manage large increase in workload.

Affordable Housing—$15 million from property tax, the new development impact fee and reserves for an increase of 100 affordable housing units from the 500 units in the 2016 budget.

Parks—additional staffing for on-site parks management; staffing to open the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Josephine Street and Colfax Avenue; additional funding to expand summer pool hours.

Recycling and Composting—completion of trash cart standardization; expansion of recycling and composting programs.

Mobility—additional funding for the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit planning, Vision Zero to reduce traffic fatalities and bike lane and pedestrian improvements.

After reviewing the City budget, City Council has recommended to the Mayor the following budget supplemental increases be made with the Mayor’s response included. The Mayor’s responses are in parentheses:

Arterial Street Paving—$600,000 of additional funding for paving heavily traveled arterial streets (not approved).

Traffic Safety and Calming—increase of $500,000 for data-driven traffic safety and calming improvements (approved).

Short Term Rental Staffing—increase of staff to enforce the short-term rental program to be implemented in 2017 (not approved).

Colfax Streetscapes—reinstate $500,000 for Colfax streetscape and pedestrian safety improvements (approved).

Composting Program—increase of $1 million for two additional composting routes (approved).

Urban Arts Fund—additional funding for graffiti prevention and youth development through new murals in perpetually vandalized areas (approved).

Denver Urban Gardens—additional funding to continue with the free seed program for low income residents (approved).