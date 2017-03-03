COP Shop opens in Broadway Marketplace

A new Denver Police Department (DPD) COP Shop recently opened at 487 S. Broadway in the Broadway Marketplace. It is the seventh COP Shop in the metro area.

COP Shops are storefronts manned by volunteers trained by DPD. The volunteers provide assistance to citizens with crime prevention, traffic problems, neighborhood cleanup and zoning issues. One of their purposes is to offer a convenient place for people to file police reports for incidents that would typically require a trip to a police station, including non-injury auto accidents, thefts and reports of drug and gang activity. Each location is also stocked with paint from the city for residents who have had their property graffitied.

× Expand Merce Lea, President of Broadway COP Shop; Officer Jim Lopez; Susan VaSalle, President Leetsdale COP Shop, Lt. Mike O'Donnell. Photo by Jennifer Turner.

"While we don't have hard statistics on COP Shops, we have witnessed positive results from creating partnerships with the neighborhoods," said DPD Lt. Mike O’Donnell. "We are always seeking new or proven methods to engage our community. This opportunity brings the neighbors, nearby business owners and officers together in a different capacity. They provide an open forum for dialogue regarding neighborhood concerns and how we can better serve those needs."

While volunteers handle the day-to-day operations and assist the public with most requests, police are a regular presence at the COP Shops and have access to the facilities 24/7. Officers use the locations to write reports, meet with citizens or just take a break. They provide additional safety for the neighborhood, and are welcomed by residents and business owners. Officers randomly show up and police cars are often parked out front of the COP Shops, which can be a deterrent to crime.

The volunteers are part of the Police Department Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS). They have been trained by the DPD and many are graduates of the Denver Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy.

The COP Shop program started in 2002. The first location was at 7150 Leetsdale, near Quebec. That location is still active. There are also COP Shops at Stapleton/Northfield, Federal, West Colfax, Bear Valley and West Denver.

The Broadway COP Shop has been in operation for 13 years. Three years ago, the organization lost its last location, and was without a storefront until Broadway Marketplace management proactively approached District 3 officers about reopening.

"I'm proud to be a Denver Police Department volunteer and pleased to return as the president of the Broadway COP Shop in our new location," said Merce Lea "We look forward to working with residents, businesses, police officers and the city at our new location."

The Broadway COP shop is approximately 1500 square feet and features a reception area, conference room and several offices. The COP Shop has a two year lease, but pays no rent. Each COP Shop is a stand-alone non-profit and is responsible for raising its own funds for operation. Volunteers largely do this by forming relationships with local businesses, neighbors and neighborhood associations.

For more information on the COP Shops or to volunteer, please visit denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/police-department/police-stations/cop-shops.