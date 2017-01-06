District 3 Police off Nextdoor, Facebook for PocketGov

Denver Police District 3, which includes Washington Park, Baker, Country Club, Cherry Creek and Belcaro, recently stopped posting on Nextdoor and Facebook and have moved all communications to Denver Police Department’s Virtual Neighborhood that is accessible via pocketgov.org/police.

District 3 is the first to participate in the Virtual Neighborhood pilot program. Jim Lopez, District 3 Community Resource Officer, said the five other districts will also be live on Virtual Neighborhood by mid-February and will discontinue use of other social media accounts. At present some site development is still being performed. The department is also collecting feedback on ease of navigation.

“Nextdoor has been gracious to allow us to use their site, and we encourage people to continue to post on it,” Lopez said. “However, it had some limitations from a police perspective and it was never designed to do everything we wanted to do. Virtual Neighborhood contains all things crime and safety that we deal with as a police department and a district.”

One difference between Nextdoor and Virtual Neighborhood is that a user’s Nextdoor account is tied to their home address. On Virtual Neighborhood, people can add and receive updates from numerous addresses, including where they work, play and their kids attend school. Business owners can also join Virtual Neighborhood.

Nextdoor could be limiting to police because they were not privy to all online conversations taking place. On Virtual Neighborhood, they do the posting. Users can respond, but law enforcement has full access to all dialogue.

The migration of police communications to PocketGov seems to be something of a natural evolution. Denver residents can already pay almost any city bill or fee on PocketGov, and they can locate information on most city services, from street sweeping schedules to voter registration. Contact information for all elected officials is also available on the site.

Community Resource Officers like Lopez and Mike Borquez, also of District 3, were spending an increasing amount of time posting on their district’s social media accounts. The move to PocketGov streamlines these communications, puts them all in one place, and frees up more of the officers’ time to be out in the community.

“We don’t want to be behind a computer all day. We want to be meeting with people in the community, seeing what’s going on and giving them neighborhood specific information face- to-face,” said Lopez. Users can directly connect to Lopez and Borquez by cell or email on Virtual Neighborhood.

One concern residents raised was whether or not Virtual Neighborhood sends push notifications on crime and safety updates, like Nextdoor does, or if they have to log in to the site to get the information.

“When DPD began using Nextdoor Denver as a means to better connect with constituents, especially to alert residents to potential local criminal activity or safety concerns, I was immediately on board,” said University Park Community Council President Debbie Harrington. “The great thing about Nextdoor is that it emails you items of interest based on your notification preferences. I hope the transition to PocketGov will provide robust and timely updates, but if I have to sign in to get information, I would be disinclined to use it. I probably won't receive information as immediately as I do now.”

Officer Lopez confirmed that, currently, Virtual Neighborhood does not have the capability to automatically push users crime and safety updates, but that functionality will be added in the next few weeks.

"The PocketGov tool has been become the 'go to' for anything Denver-related,” said Darci Barlow, a Washington Park resident who spearheaded an effort in 2015 to re-establish a neighborhood watch program. “I have found that it has become extremely useful, especially when I want to get a pulse on crime activity within my direct or surrounding areas. With a few minor enhancements, this tool will be stellar.”

Anyone using Virtual Neighborhood is greeted with a disclaimer that states it is not monitored 24/7 and no police services are available via social media. In the event of an emergency, always dial 911. The police non-emergency line is 720-913-2000.

Lopez says sometimes people don’t contact the police because they think they are being a bother.

“We want people to call if they see something,” he said. “This is what we do. We can’t help them unless they contact us.”

Until the other five districts migrate to Virtual Neighborhood, they will continue to use their district-specific Nextdoor and Facebook accounts. The Denver Police Department will continue to operate its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts out of headquarters through its public information office. It is anticipated that those will be the only social media accounts maintained by the department after all the Districts migrate their communications to PocketGov.

Officer Lopez also discussed some District 3 crime trends. He said package theft off porches has really escalated and peaks around the holiday season. The police have reached out to FedEx and UPS and asked them to always ring doorbells or knock after leaving a parcel. For people who are gone during the day, another option to prevent package theft is to have parcels mailed to a business address.

Theft from motor vehicles is also a problem. Residents who leave merchandise and other desirable items, such as wallets and cell phones, in plain view may find their windows smashed and their valuables gone when they return. Sometimes people don’t lock their cars, which makes it even easier for thieves.

District 3 hosts a monthly Citizens Advisory Board meeting the first Tuesday of the month at their offices at 1625 S. University Blvd. Commander Magen Dodge reviews crime statistics and residents have the opportunity to ask her questions. The next Citizens Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:00p.m.