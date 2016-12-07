Harvard Gulch Trail getting much-needed attention

By Caroline Schomp

The City of Denver is showing Harvard Gulch Trail some much-needed love. Within the next several months, work will begin on trail improvements between University and Colorado Boulevards.

Harvard Gulch exists primarily to funnel runoff through southern Denver neighborhoods and ultimately into the South Platte River. Parts of it also have a recreational function. Those parts are to be the focus of improvements.

A budget and scope of work is being formulated now, according to District Six City Councilman Paul Kashmann. There will be much coordination among various city agencies. Although there is an overall budget of approximately $250,000 for the project, only about half will be used for trail improvements.

Harvard Gulch resident Tony Hurd helped get the ball rolling.

“I have two young daughters and really it was them and their tripping on the rough trail that sparked my interest. Enough scraped knees later, I started looking into what could be done,” Hurd said.

Kashmann said that at Hurd’s suggestion, he walked the trail along with representatives from city agencies, the Greenway Foundation and Walk Denver.

“You can immediately see what the problem is,” Kashmann said.

The trail needs repaving, curbs need to be lowered and accessible ramps need to be constructed at street crossings. Signage alerting motorists to watch for bikes and pedestrians needs to be installed as well.

“Not huge improvements, but it will get rid of huge curbs that you’d bounce off of on a bike. It’s an amenity that’s finally getting the respect it deserves,” Kashmann said.

The city is also cooperating with the Army Corps of Engineers on an analysis and remapping of the Harvard Gulch floodplain. It will identify floodplain boundaries and update the flood risk, which has been impacted by human-caused and naturally occurring changes over the years through the entire Harvard Gulch area.

Once the analysis is complete and adopted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), property owners will be required to carry flood insurance. The maps will also be used in a Harvard Gulch integration plan the city is working on, which is part of a larger Denver Urban Waterways Restoration Study. The study will help the city identify ways to improve Harvard Gulch and make it a better community amenity.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/gq8nf3w. Citizens can comment on a Survey Monkey questionaire that the city has set up at surveymonkey.com/r/5JZ33MH.