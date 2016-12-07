University Park News & Views, December 2016

By Diana Helper

Tis the weeks before Christmas, and all through U. Park / Tall buildings are looming on high, in the dark! / So, Santa and Rudolph: when flying this way / Fly high, stay alert! Don’t smash up your sleigh! If you land in these streets, you’ll be in for a ride / Building shadows provide such a brisk slip-and-slide!

Remind Santa to shine Rudolph’s nose when you come to the annual Holiday Sing & Sleigh Bells party at Observatory Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Carolers, Cookies and Hayrides with Horses. Stargazing and Santa!

How could all this density in established neighborhoods have happened? Well, the City believes a Great City is a BIG City, the more the merrier. Please let Councilman Paul Kashmann know your thoughts: paul.kashmann@denvergov.org, 720-337-6661 and/or visit with him from 8:00a.m.-Noon on Thursdays at Pete’s Café or visit denvergov.com/denveright to express your vision for the city’s future. DenveRight is a program to coordinate (!) planning, parks, public works and various agencies.

FYI—DU’s new 40,000 sq.ft. Administration Office Building will be in the “park” at East Colorado Avenue/South Columbine Street. That’s a sorority house coming at East Asbury Avenue/South Josephine Street.

Another city sidewalk-funding committee’s forming. Should walks carry ads? “This block paid for” by DenCity Construction, by Steponacrack Law Firm, DocBunyan’s Corn pads … should each block be gated; put a dime in the slot? Would you rather tack on a (GASP!) tax for funding? Till then, you pony up big $$$ to pave/fix it yourself if it’s on your property.

RNOs have long asked for Early Notice of City-etc. projects, but receipt of letters by some UP residents regarding “potential-maybe” changes to Harvard Gulch needed a statement “Not a Done Deal!” and a hot-line for Q’s. There’ll be a meeting in January, so watch this space or contact UP’s great “gulchman,” Tony Hurd, upgulch@upcc.us.

UP School tours for prospective families are Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9, see uparkelementary.ord/contact-us/school-tours. RSVP the school 720-424-3410. The Band Concert is Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:00p.m. (at Merrill). If you eat at Next Door, 658 S. Colorado Blvd. Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-8:00p.m., mention UPSchool and it gets 50 percent of your paid bill. Winter vacation is Monday, Dec. 22 -Monday, Jan. 9.

Well, that wraps up a few of the gifts of 2016. Onward to ’17! UPCC Board meets Tuesday, Jan. 3, contact Debbie Harrington, president@upcc.us or 303-507-2652, next neighborhood meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Merry Christmas/Chanukah/Kwanzaa or ChriChaKwa for you tweet-twitters, and if you have news or views of UP, please contact Diana Helper, 303-733-4902; chapinhelper@gmail.com.

Diana is a writer, singer, neighborhood and open space advocate—including being a creator the Buchtel Trail/Prairie Project—an INC delegate, and an active alumna of Oberlin College. She has written for The Profile over 30 years; she and her husband John are longtime UP residents.