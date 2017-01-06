University Park News & Views, January 2017

Felicitations! And Facilitations—to help us plan our 2017 columns—please take this quick survey: Have you made your resolutions? Were they more like revolutions? Do they include solutions? Will they solve some confusions? Perhaps in city institutions? Might you make yourself a bit of a nuisance? But please refrain from severe contusions! Are your inclusions free from illusions? Did you get help from the Roossians? Or perhaps the Proossians? Will this survey reach a conclusion?

YES, and pardon our intrusion, but if you read the above, you may realize that the road ahead in 2017 is paved with positive opportunities for us all to sober up and solve a few matters that hang-over from last year. These hangovers include traffic, parking, sidewalks, bike lanes, connections, open space, parks, a festival park, playing fields, safety, pollution, schools, housing—and all the things that go with Den-city. So, don’t wait for “someone else,” as Mr. or Ms. Else is you. Contact your RNO and councilperson with a cheery “to do” list. Let’s make 2017 a year of resolving what is still revolving.

Happy New Year to everyone, especially the great folks in UPark and everywhere, who are already in there pitching ideas and needs. UPark Board meets Tuesday, Jan. 10! Winter UP Meeting (construction updates and more!) is Wednesday, Feb. 1 with 6:30p.m. refreshments, 7-8:15p.m. meeting at UP School. Watch for UP-Words at your door! Contact UP Pres. Debby Harrington at 720-252-3500 or president@uppcc.us with UP ideas. Councilman Kashmann is at 720-337-6666 and paul.kashmann@denvergov.org and Thurs. mornings 8:00a.m.-12:00p.m. at Pete’s Café, E.Evans/S.University.

