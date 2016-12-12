Web Only: Denver government studying impact of resident influx on safety services

By Daelene Mix, Strategic Advisor & Communications Director, Department of Public Safety, City and County of Denver

A strong economy. Small business opportunities. Quality of life. There are many reasons why families, businesses and people from around the world have flocked to Denver over the past decade, resulting in a 20 percent increase in population since 2006.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Denver currently ranks as the 19th most populous city and the fastest-growing major city in the United States. And based on its recent projections, Denver’s population will skyrocket by more than 50 percent in the next quarter century.

Stephanie O’Malley, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Safety, who oversees 911 and the Police, Fire and Sheriff Departments, is paying close attention to Denver’s expanding population and the downstream impacts on public safety.

“Denver’s population is booming and that has spurred development throughout our city, which is a good thing,” says O’Malley. “However, this development surge and its pace has had, and will continue to have, a profound impact on the city’s emergency response system.”

According to department data, Denver 911 is projected to receive nearly 1 million calls for service this year, a 14 percent increase from calls received nearly a decade ago. When comparing service calls received ten years ago to those received today, police respond to 26 percent more calls for service and firefighters respond to 35 percent more calls.

As urban development has exploded, the number of inspections firefighters are responsible for has also increased by 53 percent and firefighters respond to more medical calls for service than during any other time in the department’s history.

Data provided by the Denver Sheriff Department shows Denver’s jails are also navigating capacity considerations and operational impacts associated with being the default facility for those with mental health challenges. Health care given to inmates through facilitated visits with doctors, nurses, psychiatrists and dentists has skyrocketed by 107 percent in the last decade, and intense mental health treatment is now provided to 25 percent of the incarcerated.

“While we have been able to meet increased public safety demands by evaluating our full spectrum of service delivery and making adjustments where possible, a hard and fast look at Denver’s development stream needs to take place that includes considerations of how public safety service delivery is impacted.”

Increased staffing will help, in part, to address Denver’s population upsurge and has been included in this year’s Safety budget request, which Mayor Michael Hancock supports and advanced to City Council for approval. However, O’Malley emphasizes the necessity to cast a wider net for future planning.

“As we develop short, mid and long-term plans around safety service delivery and how it falls into the larger city discussion around development and allocation of resources, we must also look outside of Denver and have regional discussions with adjacent partners who have an impact on how safety service delivery is put out there for public consumption,” says O’Malley. “There must be deliberate, big picture thinking on how best to respond to population growth if we want to continue to provide quality public safety services and be the city people flock to.”