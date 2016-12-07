Homelessness creates tensions between citizens and cops

By Caroline Schomp

“The police department depends on you to be its eyes and ears,” Denver Police District Six Commander, Ron Saunier, has been telling citizens worried about increased numbers of homeless people in their neighborhoods.

Saunier spoke recently at meetings organized by Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN) in response to citizen concerns about homelessness. Many residents voiced concerns on Nextdoor.com, the neighborhood social media site.

× Expand Sara Hertwig Photo by Sara Hertwig.

One thread, beginning in mid-September, brought 55 replies:

“I have a homeless man, sometimes multiple, who has made his home in a shaded corner of my property next to my garage … I ‘kicked him out’ last year but he’s been back and totally moved in this year.

“I posted ‘Private Property’ and ‘Keep Out’ signs but he, obviously doesn’t care. He hasn’t been much trouble other than creating a total mess around my garage, doing drugs on my driveway in the alley with his friends and snarling at my roommates as they walk by in the alley. He’s becoming increasingly more aggressive (verbally, not physically) with people in the alley… What can I do?”

The responses ranged from practical to nasty, compassionate and even violent:

“I solved the problem by repeatedly spraying down the hobo with my garden hose. Worked like a charm!”

“I think if you can remove brush and add a light, that might discourage people from trespassing on the property.”

“These transient scum will really only listen to hardcore tactics.”

“People may be homeless, transient, addicted, mean, aggressive or annoying. But they are never ‘scum.’”

“Bass Pro has a sale on large grizzly capsaicin canisters… Let loose when they’re sleeping/wasted out of their minds… Not kidding. Not at all.”

Frustration was the common theme—frustration with the homeless but also with the failure of the city, personified by Denver’s police (DPD), to stop homeless people from using both public and private property to sleep, urinate, defecate and often abuse drugs and alcohol.

“We’re aware of the problems. We know what’s going on,” Saunier said, but he also articulated a difficult truth: “It isn’t illegal to be homeless.”

Court decisions have limited how police can deal with the homeless. Now there’s a class-action lawsuit against the city for engaging in “sweeps” designed to clear out homeless encampments, such as a recent sweep in mid-November. The lawsuit contends the sweeps constitute illegal searches and seizures against homeless people. It is making its way through federal court and won’t be heard for a year or more.

Many people blame the city’s ordinance banning camping (lying down in public covered by a blanket, coat or sleeping bag) for pushing more homeless out of downtown and into the neighborhoods.

Saunier said nonprofit service providers report there’s been an overall increase in the homeless they’re serving. Multiple reasons are responsible. He highlighted people who have come hoping, but failing, to find jobs in the marijuana industry, and “others who come because it’s a great city and because there’s mostly nice weather.”

Rapidly escalating housing prices have also contributed.

Many homeless people are mentally ill, aren’t taking medication or being supervised. There’s a six-month wait to get mental health services. At a recent meeting Saunier attended of police from all over the western region, he said the top problems discussed were mental illness and homelessness.

“The only one who didn’t have the problem was from Cherry Hills,” he said.

Denver has spent millions of dollars, but homelessness and its related problems keep growing faster than resources. Saunier said he goes to one or two weekly meetings of a “fast-acting, results-oriented team” of city agencies. DPD is on the front lines, with a team of just four Homeless Outreach officers to cover the entire city. This team is supported by six mental health technicians.

Saunier admits he’s frustrated, too. Citizen complaints about homelessness necessarily take a back seat to dealing with more serious crimes. Citizens calling DPD often receive an in-person officer response, and this discourages them from calling again because they assume the police don’t care. Saunier said complaining on Nextdoor has no impact because while the DPD can post alerts on the site, the department is unable to read citizens’ complaints.

“You need to communicate directly with us. Call 911 if there’s a crime in progress or an obvious mental health problem,” he says. “For less serious situations, like people drinking and drugging in alleys or apparently living out of cars, call 311. Either way, ask for a callback.”

When citizens call and request a callback, a police officer, homeless outreach officer or dispatcher should respond to provide details of what was done, even if the complaint was placed in a queue and didn’t get acted on because of more pressing problems. Repeated calls also highlight problem areas and establish patterns that call for more police attention. Citizen calls led to the recent cleanup of the Cherry Creek trail.

Police have to follow an involved process, including informing homeless about resources, and it requires at least three contacts for a repeated infraction before a homeless person can be jailed.

Why don’t the homeless go to shelters instead of bedding down in alleys and on porches?

“I can’t force anyone to take shelter. I … try to persuade them. I use the weather report when I can. About 70 percent of the time I can get them to go to a shelter,” Homeless Outreach Officer Steve Hammack said.

That doesn’t work for everyone.

“They’re not going to walk away from the cart with their belongings because they have their whole life in it,” Saunier said.

He’s pushing the city to establish a storage facility where the homeless can safely stow their belongings, as is District Six City Councilman, Paul Kashmann, vice chair of the council’s committee dealing with homelessness.

Kashmann says some homeless people may avoid shelters because most don’t offer any privacy and are sometimes dirty.

“We need to elevate the shelter experience to help maintain people’s dignity. What we have now is better than freezing to death, but we need to raise the bar,” Kashmann says.

He thinks the city needs to accommodate couples, families with children and people who have pets.

“We need to provide dignified solutions while we try to find long-term solutions,” he says.

Long-term solutions mean housing. The city is working on providing more housing, but it’s in the future and it may never be enough.

Saunier had some immediate practical advice for citizens.

“Don’t engage. If there’s someone on your porch or otherwise threatening you, shut your door and call.”

According to Officer Hammack, you don’t need to post “No Trespassing” signs, but they may help. The Homeless Outreach Team can provide a packet of information and signage.

Hammack said the ideas advanced on Nextdoor—spraying with water or capsaicin—could backfire and might result in the citizen being charged with assault. One easy deterrent is good lighting.

“Get an LED porch light and just leave it on all the time,” Hammack says.

The city is developing a new phone app that will make it easier for citizens to communicate problems. Saunier said he thinks it will be ready to test in the next couple of months and it will be rolled out first in District Three, which includes the south central neighborhoods around Washington Park and the University of Denver.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.