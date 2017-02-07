Fall back in love with Valentine’s Day: it’s not always pay to play

By Electa Draper

Cynics say Valentine’s Day is about making us spend money on chocolate, flowers, stuffed animals, cards, jewelry—fill in the blank?

Last year, Americans shelled out a record $19.7 billion, up almost a billion from the previous record-setting year of 2015. Evenings out—dinner, movie, concerts and so on—made up the biggest chunk of that, $4.5 billion. The average price spent per American was $146.84 in 2016.

It’s a consumer crush:

- 150 million cards are exchanged.

- 220 million roses are readied for the occasion.

- 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are sold.

But, while almost 55 percent of Americans said they celebrated it in one fashion or another in 2016—mostly by buying stuff—that’s down from the 62 percent more typical of recent years, according to the National Retail Federation, history.com and Gallup. It’s the lowest participation rate since 2007.

Could we be falling out of love with Valentine’s Day? Maybe some of us have been going about it the wrong way.

Everyone from John the Gospel writer to singing cowgirl Dale Evans—and from Mother Theresa to the Human League—will tell you that love is action, not a set of feelings or purchases.

Expenditures should be made mostly in energy, although events and experiences that are completely free can be as hard to find as true love. Included below are some relatively cheap dates. But remember, actions have consequences. About six million U.S. couples get engaged on this day each year.

Ways to Increase your chances of falling head over heels in love—or at least falling:

Me + You = Solemates—Valentine's Day 5K Run and Kids Fun Run at Wash Park

Meet Cupid. Run after your sweetheart. Organizers encourage couples to dress up as their favorite duo from TV, a movie or book. Or wear your fanciest attire. Singles could meet somebody! There’s a kissing booth after the race.

It’s a 10:00a.m. start. Registration at 9:00a.m., race day, or go online (rundenverseries.com/valentines-day-5k). Price of registration ranges from free for kids, to $40 for adults, race day. It’s free to go watch the festivities.

Ice skating must be romantic

There’s a skating scene in every romantic movie set in winter from “Rocky” to “The Bishop’s Wife” and “Elf”—there’s also one in every Hallmark movie ever made.

The Southwest Rink at Skyline Park, Arapahoe and 16th Streets, is open for free skating in the heart of Downtown Denver through February 14. Skate rentals are $2.

The University of Denver offers weekly, public skate sessions at the Ritchie Center in the Joy Burns Arena or Magness Arena.

Rental skates are available at the Joy Burns Arena Front Desk. For more information on sessions, call 303-871-3904.

Why settle for one bouquet—stroll through the Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street

Escape winter chill in the steamy Boettcher Memorial Tropical Conservatory with the one-hour “Love Potions From the Vine” tour of fabled aphrodisiacs. Learn about the secret romantic lives of plants and receive a souvenir. Tours are held on various dates in February, including Valentine’s Day.

The annual Orchid Showcase also runs through Monday, Feb. 20 in the Orangery and Marnie’s Pavilion. Surround yourself with hundreds of exotic blooms—from well-known specimens to rarities.

You can even purchase orchids there for your sweetie on two Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Adult admission to the gardens runs $9 (students) to $12.50.

If you must go to the movies, be classy

The Mayan Theatre, one of the last preserved Art Deco Mayan Revival style theaters, is a lovely and exotic venue that shows independent and foreign-language films, if he or she fancies them (and it has a full bar, if you don’t). During February, the Mayan offers Oscar-nominated short films as well.

Window shop along Old South Gaylord Street or Cherry Creek North

Gaylord, Denver’s second oldest shopping district, offers fine dining and shops, purveying everything from art and clothes to sporting goods. You won’t be able to count all the Valentine’s Day specials offered at Cherry Creek.

It’s free to look. Let your sweetheart point out what catches his or her eye. You don’t have to buy it on the spot. But you could.

A greater level of commitment

Denver Clerk and Recorder, Debra Johnson, will hold the 10th annual Valentine's Day Event 8:00a.m.-4:30p.m. at her office, 201 W. Colfax Ave., with judges and clergy on hand to perform free marriage ceremonies. Lovefest includes food, drinks and drawings for gifts.

You must fill out the online marriage application at denvergov.org/clerkandrecorder before the event. Marriage licenses cost $30.00.