Local History: Henry M. Porter, a tried and true pioneer

By Peg Ekstrand

Henry Miller Porter was 20 years old when he started west, laying lines for an independent telegraph company in Kansas in 1859. Even though his education was limited (he received little more than the equivalent of 12 months of formal education in Missouri), young Porter was quickly promoted through the ranks to become top assistant to Charles Stebbins, the company’s owner.

During the Civil War, Porter spent the winter of 1861-1862 repairing the company’s telegraph lines damaged by Confederate troops. Deciding to diversify even in wartime, Porter and Stebbins soon invested in a store with a overland freighting business out of Atchison, Kansas, which shipped most of its goods by stage to the goldfields of the western frontier. The deal stipulated Porter would investigate personally the mining supply opportunities in the Central City and Black Hawk area of the Colorado Territory.

Along the way, Porter examined the business environment in Denver, and he ended up purchasing a store there in 1862. With his shrewd business sense, he accumulated $300,000 in inventory and made a profit of $75,000 in his first year, soon becoming a liquor dealer and powder company agent. Porter pursued other ventures to diversify beyond the wares he sold to the miners. He dove into the mining business himself, and he expanded into ranching. He also branched out into banking by issuing extensive lines of credit.

Porter and his partner Stebbins next jumped into real estate. With Denver having plenty of available land, the possibilities seemed almost unlimited. Some of their lots running from Colfax to 11th Avenue and Grant to Corona streets were purchased in the mid-1860s for $50 each. By the early 1890s, these same lots were valued at $12,500 each.

With the end of the Civil War came the expansion of the railroads, signaling to Porter that freighting on a large scale was doomed. Undeterred, Porter wisely embraced the shifting economic forces in the West and helped to found the Denver Pacific Railroad—a vital spur line that ran from the transcontinental railroad hub at Cheyenne down to Denver. Bitten by the railroad bug, Porter, over time, also invested in the Denver & Rio Grande and the Denver & Salt Lake railroads, along with the Moffat Tunnel.

In 1870, Porter and Stebbins amicably dissolved their partnership, and the enterprising Porter relocated to Elizabethtown, New Mexico, to oversee a mercantile store. From there, he once again followed his diversification strategy, branching out into the area’s mining, ranching and banking industries. Within four years, he felt established enough to marry Laura W. Smith, daughter of Denver-based entrepreneur John W. Smith. The newlyweds settled down to live in rooms attached to one of his stores in nearby Cimarron, New Mexico. Three of their five children—Dora, John and Will—were born there.

Through his unwavering integrity and insistence on incorporating the most modern techniques, Porter’s New Mexico endeavors, particularly his cattle business, met with great success. Even so, Denver still beckoned. In 1883, Porter moved his family north.

Porter bought his family a home at 1510 Sherman St. and divided his time, fairly equitably, between work and family life. Soon, two daughters—Laurene and Ruth—joined the other three children. As Porter’s business ventures prospered, the close-knit family was able to enjoy extensive travels around the United States, even going abroad on occasion.

According to Mark S. Foster, author of Henry M. Porter: Rocky Mountain Empire Builder, Porter’s professional persona “epitomized the proper, conventional upper-class Victorian male,” with some describing him as “stiff, reserved and formal.” His personality did not need to carry the day, however: his behind-the-scenes networking did. He was known to provide the sage advice and critical capital that made Denver a truly modern western city.

For the next five-plus decades, Porter was instrumental in shaping the city’s urban infrastructure. By 1901, he was connected in significant ways to the Denver National Bank, the Denver Consolidated Electric Company, American Water Works, Denver Consolidated Gas, Denver Steam Heating, James Paving, Denver Steel Works, Denver Union Stockyards, Colorado Packing and the Denver Paper Mills. The breadth and scope of his investments were truly remarkable.

In 1913, Porter and his wife moved off of Colfax Avenue to a new 20-room house at 975 Grant St. The house still stands, embodies the Italian Renaissance style and was designed by Maurice Biscoe. The property featured a three-car garage in addition to an ornate rose garden as well as a substantial kitchen garden, all dutifully maintained by the ever-active Porter. 13 years later, the Porters decided to move closer to some of their children, constructing a new home at 919 Vine St.,which also still stands. Not wanting to completely leave the comforts of their old abode, the Porters asked the architectural firm of Varian and Varian to design a home replicating the one on Grant Street.

Certainly Porter’s most prominent legacy is Porter Memorial Hospital, located in south Denver, and financed by Porter himself via a $1 million donation in 1930. He and his family also supported many other charitable activities, including the Denver Symphony Orchestra, Children’s Hospital, the Red Cross, the Denver Art Museum, Colorado Women’s College and the Denver Botanic Gardens. In addition, Porter was a co-founder of the Denver Museum of Natural History (now the Denver Museum of Nature and Science). Porter’s son-in-law John T. Mason, Ruth’s husband, followed up by donating his outstanding butterfly collection, including some 20,000 specimens, to the fledgling museum.

Always on the move, Porter remained active and alert almost until the day he died. He fell ill suddenly at home and died July 25, 1937, of pneumonia. He was 98 years old and is buried at Fairmount Cemetery.

Even though quiet, steadfast and true, Henry M. Porter—pioneer, entrepreneur and philanthropist—loomed large among the West’s most accomplished men and rightly earned the nickname of “Colorado’s Grand Old Man.” Even today, you could scarcely throw a stone anywhere in Denver and not come close to hitting a piece of the foundation he helped to lay in the Mile High City.