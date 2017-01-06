Local Wildlife: our nocturnal neighbors

They are the ultimate nighttime predator. Their every feature allows them to stalk and kill their prey without notice. They live in our neighborhoods and parks, and occasionally they take our loved ones. This may sound like a trailer to a thriller movie, but owls are the original nocturnal predators.

Pick any part of an owl’s body and you’ll find that part to be essential to stealth hunting.

× Expand A great horned owl snapped using all its hunting tools on you. From eyes to ears to feathers, every owl feature is about nothing but the hunt. Photo by Dick Vogel. A great horned owl snapped using all its hunting tools on you. From eyes to ears to feathers, every owl feature is about nothing but the hunt. Photo by Dick Vogel.

We all know owls’ eyes see better than ours. For instance, they can see a mouse a mile away and can visually track prey on the darkest nights of the year. If our eyes were proportionally the same as an owl’s, they would be the size of a tennis ball.

Hearing too is key to most nocturnal creatures’ survival and serves as compensation for reduced vision. But even as owls have the advantage of keen eyesight, they also have enhanced auditory capabilities. Their spherical-shaped faces function like hands held to the side of our ears. Their facial structure funnels and amplifies sound, enhancing even the smallest noises. Furthermore, owls’ ears are asymmetrical and offset. One ear is located about forehead height and the other about cheek height on the sides of the head. By being offset, the ears help the owl to better determine location. In fact, an owl can hear a mouse a football field away. If you’ve seen a bobbing owl, that owl isn’t dancing but is using triangulation to locate prey.

The owl’s hunting tools of sight and keen hearing are further complemented by its ability to swivel its head 270 degrees, allowing the owl to patrol a large swath of land without moving from its branch and possibly tipping off prey to its location. Folklore tells us an owl can rotate its head 360 degrees, which it can’t, but its 270 degrees is of course so much wider an arc than humans can manage (try turning your head so your face parallels your back). Owls have this ability because because of the 14 vertebra in their necks; we only have seven.

Once the owl has identified prey and leaves its perch, frayed feathers allow it to fly without making a sound. Take a frayed rope and a unfrayed one and twirl each as fast as you can. The frayed rope will make no noise, illustrating the physical properties which are at work in the feathers of an owl. Even the legs of many owls are heavily feathered, allowing the last minute snatch to go unheard.

Lastly, when we think of birds of prey we think of big talons and beaks, but if you compare an owl’s beak with that of other birds of prey, you’ll notice the owl’s is much smaller. Even this is a special feature: a large beak can block enough sound and sight to botch a kill. Often owls can be seen tucking their beaks into their feathers. This is to further reduce sound obstruction.

At the beginning I wrote they take our loved ones. To whom am I referring but our pets? To protect smaller pets, keep them indoors at night. Owls reside throughout the Denver area and pets are definitely on the menu all year long.

Want to learn more about owls? Consider attending the Audubon Society of Greater Denver’s presentation, “Owls,” on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 10. Award-winning photographer Paul Bannick will use his dramatic images to profile four different owl species. Please RSVP at denveraudubon.org/programs/current-events.

A great horned owl snapped using all its hunting tools on you. From eyes to ears to feathers, every owl feature is about nothing but the hunt. Photo by Dick Vogel.