Mi Casa to leave Baker for Westwood location

You know that times are changing when a favorite neighbor outgrows the neighborhood and needs to move, even when that neighbor is a business, and, in this case, a nonprofit. By July, Mi Casa Resource Center, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance the economic success of families with limited opportunities, will move from its location at 360 Acoma St. to 3116 W. Alameda Ave. in the Westwood neighborhood.

The new building, Terraza del Sol, houses 42 low-income families who fall between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The complex boasts amenities like indoor bike storage, a fitness room, media lounge and an outdoor terrace.

× Expand Mi Casa Executive Director Monique Lovato talks to Veronica Morales at the center's front desk. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

“We started having folks move into the building in January and have applications on all of the units,” said Kimball Crangle, the Colorado Market President of Gorman & Co, Inc, the developer behind the project. Urban revitalization is one of their niches. “The final households will be completing their application qualifications and be moving in between now and the end of March.”

Mi Casa will occupy nearly 20,000 sq. ft. of prime, ground-floor space at Terraza del Sol, and the location will encourage walk-in service for those in the area. Mi Casa staff will still offer the same services as the Acoma headquarters—entrepreneurial training, business counseling, career training, coaching and job search help, free tax preparation and financial coaching. The partnerships between Mi Casa and the Small Business Administration (SBA), mpowered, and the Denver Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division, among others, will also stay firmly intact.

“We feel privileged to bring our services to an area where they could be utilized by those in the immediate area,” says Monique Lovato, the Executive Director of Mi Casa. “Not only will we bring our services to the Latino community, but the new location will allow us to expand those services to the Korean and Vietnamese communities that also reside in the immediate area.”

Some outreach and trust building will be initiated, but Lovato looks forward to welcoming everyone from the neighborhood to take advantage of Mi Casa’s resources. “We want our new neighbors to understand that our doors are open to everyone, not just the Latino community,” Lovato continues.

According to Crangle, the project was funded by several organizations in Denver, including Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Denver Office of Economic Development, and Denver Urban Renewal Authority (DURA), plus Citibank and Enterprise Community Partners.

A condition to receive DURA funds is a certain amount of those monies be set aside for the installation of public art. Lovato says Mi Casa commissioned the celebrated Chicano artist Carlos Fresquez to paint murals on interior walls within the new Mi Casa headquarters.

In 1976, the nonprofit was formed by a group of eight Head Start mothers who wanted “a place for women who wanted more for themselves and their families.” When they started, the nonprofit was unnamed. It wasn’t until 1978 that it became Mi Casa Resource Center for Women. Soon after, the Latino community became part of their target demographic, as did underprivileged men. Now, Mi Casa aims to service anyone in the community who deserves access to academic, professional, and entrepreneurial development.

The fate of the old Mi Casa building in Baker is at the mercy of the new owners. The building isn’t technically sold; however, there is a sale pending that hasn’t yet closed. Multi-family housing was in the works, but with the sale still pending, no formal plans have been laid. The Denver Square house located at 346 Acoma St. will also be part of the sale.

Tim Lopez, who sits on the zoning committee for the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association (BHNA), a volunteer-based, registered neighborhood organization (RNO), says losing a great neighbor like Mi Casa is bittersweet. “Mi Casa tends to come into a neighborhood and leaves it better than they found it,” says Lopez. He is also aware the soon-to-be-vacated building could be demoed. To save the building, the RNO thought to historically designate the building by way of a “hostile” designation (one initiated by an entity other than the property owner), but Ozi Friedrich, who also sits on the zoning committee of the BHNA, had personal convictions against the designation. “We felt it wouldn’t be right to get in the way of a good nonprofit and to do anything that would deter any plans they have,” says Friedrich.

In 2000, according to Friedrich, several blocks of Baker were historically designated by the City of Denver, which primarily included residential buildings built around 1890-1910. The northernmost point is two blocks south of the Mi Casa building. “In hindsight, had we known the building would be in jeopardy, we would’ve included it into the historic district,” says Friedrich.

The mid-century building was built in 1964 by the prominent modernist architect Eugene Sternberg and formerly housed the Denver Area Labor Federation (DALF). Around 2002, Mi Casa, with financial assistance from the Office of Economic Development, purchased the building. Potentially valuable artifacts, including film reels and labor documents, have been found in the building and will either be donated by Mi Casa to the Denver Public Library or be returned to DALF for archiving.

It’s no secret that the Mi Casa Resource Center residence is for sale—a banner was placed on the side of the building. But, it did trigger the Baker RNO to think that something may be up. A voluntary presentation to the Baker RNO committee in January held by an undisclosed developer made their suspicions a reality. The neighborhood is changing.

It’s also no secret that the Baker neighborhood has become a trendy area of Denver, home to hipsters and families alike. Participants who use Mi Casa's services tend not to live in the neighborhood anymore. To be closer to those who benefit from the services of Mi Casa, the decision was made to move to an area where their services would be in higher demand. And a multi-family housing development may be what’s in high demand for the Baker area now.