A Representative View: Sanctuary City?

Greetings, honored constituents –

Much has been made of President Trump’s threats to withhold Federal funding from those “sanctuary cities” failing to honor immigration laws. And rightfully so. Is Denver a sanctuary city? It’s hard to tell, as there is no legal definition by which to judge. Both the Mayor and City Council have officially declared our intention to support and protect immigrant and refugee residents through all legal means. And, we have chosen to not declare the term “sanctuary city” yet.

Denver recognizes the Federal laws regarding immigration, but the Mayor, Council and the Chief of Police are firm that it is in our city’s best interest to leave immigration enforcement to federal Immigrations & Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Were the Denver Police personnel to take it upon themselves to arrest otherwise law-abiding folks for nothing other than immigration status violations, it would cast a pall on our immigrant/refugee communities in terms of contacting law enforcement regarding crime in the community. Drugs, domestic violence, sex assault, etc. would go unreported out of fear of deportation for those doing the reporting.

We have also chosen to not honor ICE requests that we detain residents who have served time in our city jail after their sentence has been completed, so ICE can investigate them for immigration related issues. The detainer requests from ICE are just that—requests, not law. Though—and this is my guess—if any such law were to be passed by Congress, Denver would most probably join many cities across the country in fighting it on constitutional grounds.

Denver received $175.5 million in Federal aid in 2015. Are we in jeopardy of losing that much money? No. Case law indicates that, if otherwise justifiable, the Feds can only retain money related to laws it feels were violated. In the case of immigration laws, that would indicate only funds devoted to justice would be in jeopardy. Transportation or social service funds, etc. could not be withheld unless laws specifically related to those functions were broken.

Some folks feel we’re not doing enough and want the Mayor to pull the pin and declare ourselves a sanctuary city with all the ambiguity that carries. This would certainly please many human rights supporters and might ease the minds of those fearing their door being kicked in in the middle of the night, but in so doing, we might be unintentionally placing targets on the backs of, and inspiring raids against, those we had hoped to protect. The matter is certainly on our minds, but is not a step we would take lightly.

The Denver City Attorney’s office is pouring over immigration law to close any loopholes that can be closed to bring added security and peace of mind to those contributing members of our city who have ongoing disputes with, or feel threatened by ICE.

And what specific relevance does this hubbub hold for those of us who call District 6 home? Census statistics show we are very heavily white (86 percent), with the balance of our populace made up of a variety of races and ethnicities in substantially smaller numbers. While a quick glance at our community picture may seem boringly monochromatic, when the school bells ring, the world shows up at our door and our civic palette becomes more rich, indeed. The K-8 program at Place Bridge Academy welcomes 830 students from 50 countries who claim English as a second language; Merrill Middle School offers the middle school international student magnet program for Denver Public Schools, including some 300 students representing 35 countries; Denver South High School, the High School international magnet, hosts 700 students from 65 countries in their English as a Second Language program. And, adding in the nearly 1300 international students at University of Denver from 97 countries, we certainly are blessed to be amid a veritable United Nations of World Cultures.

In this 21st century world of shrinking borders, we are blessed to have the chance to welcome our neighbors from far and wide. I welcome our international families, I thank them for bringing their culture and traditions to south Denver, and whether they live permanently in the District or are here part-time related to their children’s education, I will continue to do all I can to help make them feel welcome and valued and to keep them safe while they are with us.