The Profile's Editor's Note, October 2016: school upgrades lead to student success

Again this month I am accepting an outside submission for the Editor's Note. This month we are running letters submitted to our three papers, the Washington Park Profile, Life on Capitol Hill and Neighborhood Life in support of Initiatives 3A and 3B.

The students of South High School are getting ready for the 21st century while attending school in a historic landmark. Thanks to the voters of Denver, the South High School building is getting ready for the 21st century too. The 2012 Bond and Mill Levy Override has upgraded South with new chemistry labs and upgrades to theater lighting, speakers, curtains and controls.

Attending school in a building constructed in 1926 is not without its challenges. As a parent of students at South High School and Grant Beacon Middle School, I’m well aware of the ongoing needs that our schools face. That is why I joined a group of 75 community members from across Denver to consider potential investments for 2016 Bond and Mill Levy Override ballot initiatives. Our committee worked to prioritize investments that would support our school’s greatest needs. Among the specifics of our proposals:

College and Career Readiness: $8.1 million investment in real-world college and career opportunities, such as DPS CareerConnect opportunities and dual enrollment in college classes. DPS CareerConnect students are 30 percent more likely to graduate than their peers, while dual enrollment students are more likely to enroll in college after graduation.

Classroom Technology: $6.6 million investment to provide digital coaching, digital curricula and device refresh. This investment is in conjunction with a bond proposal to increase the percentage of students in a school with one device from 22 percent to 63 percent.

Social Emotional Supports and Enrichments: $15 million investment to help all schools meet the social and emotional needs of their students, a key need identified by DPS classroom teachers. Schools could target flexible funding based on their students’ needs.

Early Literacy: $6.8 million investment would target training to all teachers in grades ECE-3 and bolster interventions for struggling readers, ensuring students are reading on grade level by grade three. Students who reach this benchmark are four times more likely to graduate than those who don’t.

Bond funds are also recommended to support our local schools such as South High, which was identified as one of the hottest DPS schools and which, as a result, will receive classroom air conditioning.

Other elements of the bond proposal include:

Districtwide Renovations and Upgrades: $20.6 million awarded to 151 schools for modernization. Most schools would receive between $40,000 and $100,000, depending on enrollment. School communities would help determine the upgrades that have the most impact for their students.

Focused upgrades at George Washington High School, Hill Middle School, Merrill Campus and Grant Beacon Middle School. These may include classroom upgrades and STEM labs, updated carpet, tile, paint and furniture and restrooms, gym and cafeteria renovations.

Classroom Technology: $70 million to invest in expanding access to student technology and upgrading technology infrastructure and security.

In total, our citizens’ committee of parents, community members, teachers, students and business leaders met for thousands of hours to develop this proposal that provides $572 million in bond funding to build and improve schools and $56.6 million in operating dollars to support proven initiatives, such as early literacy, to help Denver students succeed.

The bond proposal is not expected to require a tax rate increase and the mill levy override would be less than $10 a month in property tax increases for the median Denver homeowner ($329,000).

Denver voters have the opportunity to support our students’ continued progress and ensure we have great school facilities in every neighborhood—including Washington Park. Investing in our schools leads to rising property values, as many of us have experienced over the last decade. But, most importantly, investing in our schools means we are investing in our future.